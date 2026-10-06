Finally! A Driver Optimized For COB And Tight Pitch Tape Light

Diode LED overcomes industry challenge: Incompatible LED drivers cause COB tape light to fail prematurely.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elemental Brands today announced the release of OMNIDRIVE® 3, a new dimmable LED driver offered through its Diode LED brand. Developed to address compatibility challenges that have plagued applications everywhere by the promise of a suitable driver for newer COB and tight-pitch tape light technologies. The reality is these drivers are falsely listed and marketed as compatible systems that place unnecessary electrical stress on high-density LED lighting formats, shortening component life and contributing to premature failures and costly service calls. Elemental Brands engineered OMNIDRIVE 3 as the go-to driver for complete compatibility at a competitive cost for these increasingly common LED applications.

The OMNIDRIVE 3 platform has been intentionally simplified to two enclosure configurations: a driver-only option and a driver/junction-box combination, both at 24VDC Class 2 power levels, 60W and 96W. For distributors, contractors, and installers, the result is a streamlined driver platform designed to meet the needs of most projects with clear power options, straightforward enclosure choices, dependable compatibility with supported LED lighting, and a budget-friendly approach to powering today's increasingly sophisticated linear lighting systems.

Key OMNIDRIVE® 3 features include:

. Compatibility with tight-pitch LED solutions and popular dimmers

. 24VDC output in 60W and 96W models

. Less than 1% dimming (ELV and TRIAC)

. UL Listed and Title 24 compliant

. Optional NEMA 3R enclosure for outdoor/wet-location installations

. 5-year limited warranty

Diode LED begins taking preorders for OMNIDRIVE® 3 today and plans to start shipping on October 15, 2026, to electrical distributors across North America. Product details are available on DiodeLED or at the product page .

About Elemental Brands

Elemental BrandsTM is a portfolio of specialized lighting brands serving distribution, specification, custom integration, scenic, MRO, retail, and OEM markets. Through Diode LED®, Lucetta®, Lucetta® CI, Gammalux®, and Elemental LED®, Elemental Brands delivers lighting solutions tailored to the needs of professionals across a wide range of channels and applications. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Elemental Brands supports its divisions and brands through advanced engineering, intellectual property, U.S.-based manufacturing, operational excellence, and world-class customer service.

J.B. Lowe

Elemental Brands

+1 877-564-5051

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Finally! A Driver Optimized for COB and Tight Pitch Tape Light News Provided By Elemental Brands October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing



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