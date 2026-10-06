AEX Now Offers Whole-Home Wi-Fi From Eero For Fiber Operators Nationwide

AEX Now Offers Whole-Home Wi-Fi from eero

Regional fiber operators, co-ops, municipalities, and BEAD-funded builders can now offer subscribers the same in-home Wi-Fi experience as the largest providers

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AEX, the integrated OSS/BSS, field service, and network operations platform built by network operators for network operators, today announced that it has teamed with eero, an Amazon company, to bring eero devices natively into the AEX platform for fiber operators nationwide.Now, any operator running AEX can offer subscribers a whole-home Wi-Fi experience that is sourced, staged, and provisioned directly through AEX Software, and monitored from the same NOC that already watches every OLT, switch, and mile of backhaul on their network. An operator with a few thousand passings can deliver the same in-home Wi-Fi experience, and the same operational visibility into it, as a national carrier, without adding a separate vendor relationship or a separate team to manage it."Fiber speed is only half the subscriber's experience; the other half is what happens at their device in their home," said Christopher J. Camut, President of AEX. "Working with eero means our operators can now offer a premium, fully supported whole-home Wi-Fi solution as part of the same platform they already run their network on. It's one more way AEX helps operators compete and grow."Operators using eero devices through AEX can also take advantage of eero Insight, a remote network management tool designed to improve customer satisfaction and retention. eero Insight enables operators to proactively identify and address customer issues, reduce call handle times and customer service costs, and manage their eero fleet remotely.With TrueMesh, eero optimizes performance based on your network layout, connected devices, and overall network usage. This results in fast speed, efficient coverage, and a reliable connection. Beyond coverage, eero brings subscribers a full set of features that extend the home network experience:- Reliability with eero Signal. eero Signal delivers cellular backup whenever your wired internet connection goes down.- Security with eero Secure. Advanced Security, ad blocking, and content filters help protect and customize a home network.- Simplicity with the eero app. Available on iOS and Android, giving subscribers setup, real-time usage monitoring, and troubleshooting in one place.Buying eero through AEX: No separate vendor, no separate support lineWith AEX, operators can easily add eero to their network. Benefits include:- Provisioned zero-touch, activated through AEX Software without manual configuration at the truck roll- Monitored from the network's existing NOC, so when a trouble call comes in, the NOC can investigate and troubleshoot in-home Wi-Fi issues just like any other monitored network event.- Supported through one queue, routed through AEX's existing Tier-2/3 escalation alongside the rest of the network- Available now, giving operators of any size a path to offering premium whole-home Wi-Fi under their own brand- Seamlessly integrated with the AEX order form and apps, allowing zero-touch activation and billingAEX operators nationwide can now access eero devices, with onboarding coordinated through the same team that already manages each operator's equipment procurement and deployment schedule. Operators interested in adding whole-home Wi-Fi to their subscriber offering can contact AEX directly to get started. For more information, visit aexinc/partner/eeroAbout AEXAEX (Automation Exchange) builds and operates the systems fiber broadband operators run their businesses on. Founded in South Africa in 2000, with US headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, AEX combines an end-to-end OSS/BSS platform, a field service and mobile workforce platform, and a national network infrastructure and managed services business into a single operating model that takes an operator from serviceable address to billed, supported subscriber. For more information, visit .About eeroeero was founded to make Wi-Fi and networking the way they should be: fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh Wi-Fi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.eero performance and coverage claims are subject to the disclaimers located at eero/legal/disclaimer.©2026 Amazon, Inc. or its affiliates. eero and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon c/o eero LLC, 660 3rd St. San Francisco, CA.

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AEX Now Offers Whole-Home Wi-Fi from eero for Fiber Operators Nationwide News Provided By Christopher J Camut, AEX Ic October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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