Canadian Coach Sean Barker's New Book 'Find Your FIT' Tackles The Biggest Fitness Barrier For Busy Women: Time

Find Your FIT Book by Sean Barker

Sean Barker, CPT, PN2, fitness coach and author of Find Your FIT: The FIT-30 Method

The FIT-30 Method pairs 30-minute strength workouts with simple nutrition for women juggling work and family, from the author of The Easy Eating Diet.

- Sean Barker, author of Find Your FIT

SAINT JOHN, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask a busy woman why her last fitness plan didn't stick, and the answer is rarely a lack of effort. It's time. New Brunswick fitness coach and author Sean Barker built his new book around that reality.

Find Your FIT: The FIT-30 Method, A Busy Woman's Guide to Losing Fat, Building Strength, and Keeping It Forever, Without Losing Yourself, launches today on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

The book grew out of Barker's work coaching busy clients, most of them women managing careers, children and households. Again and again, he saw capable, motivated people abandon programs that demanded long workouts and rigid diets their schedules couldn't support.

"We keep telling women they need more discipline, when what they really need is a plan that fits," said Barker. "If a program only works when life is calm, it isn't a real plan. I wrote Find Your FIT for the weeks when everything is going sideways."

The FIT-30 Method is organized around three principles:

- Strength training in about 30 minutes, focused on the movements that matter most

- Nutrition based on simple, repeatable habits rather than strict rules

- A practical mindset that treats setbacks as part of the process instead of a reason to quit

Barker is a certified personal trainer (CPT) and Precision Nutrition Master Health Coach (PN2), and the bestselling author of The Easy Eating Diet and The Easy Eating Diet Cookbook. His advice has been featured in Men's Health, Women's Health, Inside Fitness, Food Network, CBC, Global News and the Telegraph-Journal.

Find Your FIT is available now at . Free exercise demonstration videos and a free guide are available at .

Sean Barker is available for interviews on fitness and nutrition for busy women, strength training after 40, and breaking the all-or-nothing diet cycle.

About Online Custom FIT Coaching

Online Custom FIT Coaching is the coaching practice of Sean Barker, CPT, PN2, based in New Brunswick, Canada. Sean helps busy people, especially women, lose fat and build strength with 30-minute workouts and simple nutrition that fit real life. He is the author of Find Your FIT, The Easy Eating Diet and The Easy Eating Diet Cookbook.

Sean Barker

Online Custom FIT Coaching

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Canadian Coach Sean Barker's New Book 'Find Your FIT' Tackles the Biggest Fitness Barrier for Busy Women: Time News Provided By Online Custom FIT Coaching October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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