As Corporate Procurement Changes, Procurafind® And OMSDC Partner To Strengthen The Small Business Supplier Pipeline

Businesses now have a competitive advantage with NEW Corporate Contract ReadyTM (CCR) Certification

Partnership expands access to Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential as companies place greater emphasis on supplier preparedness, capability, and performance.

- Dr. Dawn Nicole McIlwainCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The way corporations identify, evaluate and engage suppliers is changing.As companies reassess sourcing strategies amid evolving business, legal, and regulatory expectations, procurement teams are placing greater emphasis on whether potential vendors understand corporate requirements and can operate in complex enterprise environments.For small and midsize businesses (SMBs), that shift creates both opportunity and challenge.Access to a corporate buyer remains important, but access alone doesn't lead to a contract. Businesses must also understand how corporations buy, what procurement teams expect, and how to navigate the processes, terminology, and documentation of enterprise contracting.ProcuraFindand the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council (OMSDC) are partnering to close that gap by expanding access to the ProcuraFindCorporate Contract ReadyTM (CCRTM) Credential across OMSDC's network of more than 400 Ohio businesses and 50+ corporate partners.“The question is no longer simply, 'How do I get access?' Increasingly, it's, 'When I get access, am I ready?'” said Dr. Dawn Nicole McIlwain, Founder and CEO of ProcuraFind.“The Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential was created to help businesses understand how corporations buy and what procurement professionals expect. Our partnership with OMSDC puts that knowledge into the hands of more businesses serious about pursuing corporate opportunities.”Building a More Prepared Supplier PipelineProcuraFindworks year-round with corporate and public-sector partners through supplier sourcing, educational programming, matchmaking, and business connections. The CCRTM Credential was developed around the procurement knowledge and expectations businesses encounter when pursuing corporate and institutional contracts.The two-year credential is open to businesses in every industry, with no minimum revenue or years-in-business requirement. Participants receive study materials and have up to 90 days to prepare for a timed, 112-question competency-based examination.The credential spans the full corporate contracting lifecycle, from how procurement teams are structured and make decisions to how suppliers register, get considered, and win business. It also covers the operational expectations that follow, including pricing and payment terms, risk and compliance, cybersecurity and data privacy, and the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in modern sourcing.Businesses that complete the requirements earn the designation Corporate Contract ReadyTM Certified Business.For OMSDC, the partnership adds another resource to its work helping businesses move beyond introductions and toward sustained participation in corporate supply chains.“Our work cannot stop at creating access,” said George R. Simms, President and CEO of OMSDC.“Small and midsize businesses are an important economic engine, but to grow within corporate supply chains, they have to be prepared to compete and perform. This partnership gives us another tool to help businesses better understand what happens on the other side of the buyer conversation.”Under the partnership, ProcuraFind, the certifying authority for the Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential, will maintain the credential platform, study materials, examination process, and credentialing. OMSDC will introduce the program throughout its business, corporate and partner networks and serve as the regional pathway to the credential.Readiness in a Changing Procurement EnvironmentThe partnership reflects a broader shift in how supplier development is being approached.As corporations continue to reconsider sourcing and supplier-development strategies, both organizations see growing value in helping every SMB demonstrate knowledge, preparedness, and business capability alongside certifications, relationships, and other traditional pathways to opportunity.For ProcuraFindand OMSDC, the objective is clear: more prepared businesses and a stronger, more competitive supplier pipeline.The Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential is available through OMSDC for $299.Businesses interested in participating can learn more at .About ProcuraFindProcuraFindis a national B2B supplier sourcing and development platform connecting corporate buyers with SMB suppliers. ProcuraFindprovides supplier-development resources, educational programming, matchmaking, and corporate engagement opportunities and is the certifying authority for the Corporate Contract ReadyTM Credential.About the Ohio Minority Supplier Development CouncilThe Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council (OMSDC) connects certified Minority Business Enterprises with corporations and organizations seeking capable, innovative suppliers. Through certification, business development, strategic relationships, and access to opportunity, OMSDC helps minority-owned businesses grow and strengthen Ohio's economy.Media ContactsProcuraFindDr. Dawn Nicole Mcilwain...Ohio Minority Supplier Development CouncilJamie Van Doren, Marketing & Development... | 216-952-2899

Dr. Dawn Nicole Mcilwain

ProcuraFind Inc.

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As Corporate Procurement Changes, ProcuraFind® and OMSDC Partner to Strengthen the Small Business Supplier Pipeline News Provided By ProcuraFind Inc. October 06, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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