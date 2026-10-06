RINA And PTT Sign Strategic Agreements To Advance Innovation And Decarbonization Across The Energy And Maritime Sectors

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RINA, the inspection, certification and engineering consulting multinational, announces the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), Thailand's national energy company, through the PTT Innovation Institute (PTT InI).The MoUs establish a framework for research and knowledge collaboration, focusing on areas of mutual interest and the exchange of expertise and experience to support innovation, sustainability and technological development, with potential applications across the energy, industrial and maritime sectors.Under the MoUs, RINA Consulting will contribute with its engineering consultancy expertise, while RINA Services will operate in the field of certification, verification, assurance and classification, with the activities being managed in accordance with applicable internationally recognised principles of competence, impartiality and conflict-of-interest management.Within this framework, RINA and PTT InI intend to explore the feasibility and potential opportunities for research collaboration, technical cooperation and knowledge sharing in areas such as alternative and low-carbon fuels, Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), vessel electrification, digitalization, carbon management solutions, hydrogen readiness, and cold energy utilization, including potential applications in data centres and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), as well as learning and training initiatives for the maritime and industrial sectors, in support of the energy transition, innovation and technological development.Saverio Scopelliti, RINA Consulting Commercial Executive Vice President at RINA Consulting said: "We are honoured to work with PTT and explore opportunities for technical cooperation in areas that are central to the energy transition. Through our engineering and advisory expertise, we aim to support innovation, technology development and the assessment of emerging solutions across the energy, industrial and maritime sectors."Pino Spadafora, Marine Market Development Vice President at RINA Services said: "The energy transition requires robust and trusted frameworks for certification, verification and assurance. We look forward to sharing our experience in these areas and to supporting industry stakeholders through independent third-party services, delivered in accordance with internationally recognised principles of competence, impartiality and integrity. We believe that trusted assurance frameworks can contribute to the safe and reliable deployment of new technologies across key industries.”ENDSPTT Public Company Limited (PTT) is Thailand's national energy company, operating fully integrated energy and petrochemical businesses across the value chain, from upstream to downstream. As Thailand's Energy Foundation for Sustainable Future, PTT is committed to strengthening the nation's energy security while driving sustainable energy development in line with ESG principles, guided by its vision, "Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World.RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.ContactGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director RINA+39 348 6805876...Paolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director RINA+39 340...Victoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager RINA+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731...

Emma Anderson

BCM Public relations

+44 20 3744 2236

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RINA and PTT sign strategic agreements to advance innovation and decarbonization across the energy and maritime sectors News Provided By BCM Public Relations October 06, 2026, 10:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.