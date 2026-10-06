Kenya: Newly Commissioned Medical Officers Prepare For Military Service

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Effective military healthcare is central to force protection, personnel welfare and sustained operational readiness. For newly commissioned medical officers, transitioning from cadet training to professional practice therefore requires not only clinical competence, but also a clear understanding of military medical systems, operational requirements and the professional standards expected in supporting the fighting force.

Newly commissioned medical specialist officers commenced a five-day induction training at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital (DFMH), Nairobi, on 5 October 2026, following eight months of cadet training at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA).

The induction, which runs until 9 October 2026, brings together officers from various professional fields, including medicine, nursing, dentistry and veterinary services. It is designed to orient them on the organisation, roles, systems and professional expectations of KDF Medical Services as they transition into their respective appointments.

Officially opening the training, the Director of Medical Services, Major General (Dr) Francis Kuria, congratulated the officers on successfully completing their cadet training and challenged them to embrace the responsibilities that come with serving as military healthcare professionals.

He underscored the importance of dignity, patient confidentiality and professionalism in medical practice, while encouraging the officers to nurture their spiritual wellbeing, build strong bonds of comradeship and make prudent financial decisions through early saving and investment.

The Chief of Clinical Support Services at Defence Headquarters, Brigadier (Dr) David Chepsiror, noted that the officers were joining Defence Medical Services at a time of expansion, providing opportunities for professional growth, diverse career pathways and further specialisation.

Welcoming the officers to DFMH, the Chief Medical Officer, Brigadier (Dr) James Muika, encouraged them to maximise the knowledge and experience available during the induction.

He also took the participants through the organisation of the Directorate of Medical Services, its responsibilities and the different levels of healthcare delivery within the KDF.

The induction further exposes the officers to the organisation and roles of medical services across the three Services. The Kenya Army Chief of Medical Services, Brigadier (Dr) Ishmael Awle, briefed participants on Army medical support, while the Senior Medical Officer at Moi Air Base Aviation Hospital, Colonel (Dr) Desmond Mango'ka, addressed the organisation and delivery of Kenya Air Force medical services.

The Kenya Navy Chief of Medical Services, Brigadier (Dr) Justin Muinde, similarly outlined medical support within the maritime environment, highlighting the structures that sustain personnel operating within Kenya Navy formations and establishments.

Participants were also taken through the organisation and functions of KDF Level IV hospitals and trauma centres by the Chief Medical Officer, Nairobi Regional Hospital, Brigadier (Dr) Japheth Ndegwa, highlighting their role within the Defence medical referral and healthcare delivery system.

Throughout the induction, the officers will receive further orientation on KDF Medical Services structures, referral systems, healthcare delivery and electronic medical information systems. The sessions are intended to provide a comprehensive understanding of the institutional and operational environment within which they will serve.

By bridging military training with professional medical practice, the induction strengthens the officers' preparedness to deliver timely, confidential and accountable healthcare across KDF establishments and operational environments. It also reinforces the role of an effective military health system in protecting the force, sustaining personnel and maintaining mission readiness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo