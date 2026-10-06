403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Maha Technical Inspection Launches First Awareness and Promotional Campaign
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Muscat – Al Maha Technical Inspection has launched its first awareness and promotional campaign under the theme “Inspect Your Vehicle & Win!”, running from 5 October to 5 November 2026.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of regular vehicle inspections and encourage motorists to ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy. It also highlights Tajdeed, which offers customers the convenience of completing both vehicle inspection and renewal services at the same location, making the process easier and more efficient.
As part of the campaign, customers who complete their vehicle inspection at Tajdeed will enter weekly draws to win OMR 50 worth of free fuel. A total of 20 winners will be selected, with five winners in each draw.
The draws will take place on 13, 21 and 28 October, and 5 November 2026.
Through the campaign, Al Maha Technical Inspection aims to promote vehicle safety while providing customers with a more convenient and seamless inspection and renewal experience.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of regular vehicle inspections and encourage motorists to ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy. It also highlights Tajdeed, which offers customers the convenience of completing both vehicle inspection and renewal services at the same location, making the process easier and more efficient.
As part of the campaign, customers who complete their vehicle inspection at Tajdeed will enter weekly draws to win OMR 50 worth of free fuel. A total of 20 winners will be selected, with five winners in each draw.
The draws will take place on 13, 21 and 28 October, and 5 November 2026.
Through the campaign, Al Maha Technical Inspection aims to promote vehicle safety while providing customers with a more convenient and seamless inspection and renewal experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment