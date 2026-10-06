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France’s Debt Pressures Raise Fresh Concerns Over Eurozone Stability
(MENAFN) France’s worsening fiscal position, political instability and growing public protests are raising concerns that the eurozone’s second-largest economy could become the source of another debt crisis across the currency bloc.
The country is facing a combination of financial and political pressures, with persistent budget deficits, rising borrowing costs and widespread demonstrations adding to uncertainty surrounding the outlook for the French economy.
France’s public finances have deteriorated significantly in recent years, pushing the government’s borrowing costs to their highest levels in years. At the same time, the euro has weakened against the US dollar, falling to 1.116, its lowest level in roughly a year and a half.
Economists are increasingly focused on whether the financial pressures facing France could remain contained or spread to other members of the eurozone through government bond markets.
France’s public deficit stood at 5.8% of gross domestic product, well above the European Union’s 3% limit. The government aims to bring the deficit down to 5% by next year, according to national statistics.
The country has not recorded a budget surplus since 1974. Public expenditure has continued to rise while tax revenues have failed to expand at a sufficient pace, creating a persistent gap between government income and spending.
More than half of the €1.3 trillion ($1.5 trillion) increase in France’s public debt since 2017 has been linked to spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis. The remainder has largely resulted from tax reductions for households and businesses.
France’s debt burden is expected to continue increasing, with the public debt-to-GDP ratio projected to reach 121.7% by 2027. The nominal stock of public debt has already climbed to around €3.6 trillion ($4 trillion), its highest level since 1945 and equivalent to about 119% of GDP.
Analysts have warned that France is facing a structural debt problem in which nominal economic growth remains below the interest rates paid on government borrowing. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has also moved well beyond the 60% ceiling established under the Maastricht criteria.
The situation is creating concerns about potential spillover effects across European bond markets. As investors reassess the risks surrounding French government debt, selling pressure has also emerged in other eurozone economies, including Italy, Belgium and Greece.
France’s structural budget gap means the government must regularly raise funds in financial markets. Higher borrowing costs have added to the strain, with government financing rates rising to around 4.5% from levels close to zero in 2020.
The increase reflects changing monetary conditions as central banks have tightened policy to combat inflation, while investors have become more cautious about countries carrying large debt burdens.
The cost of servicing France’s debt is also becoming a major budgetary challenge. Annual interest payments are expected to account for around 7% of government spending and could reach approximately €65 billion ($73 billion).
The rising interest burden is expected to become the largest individual expenditure item in the national budget, surpassing spending on elementary and secondary education.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s minority government has proposed a €54 billion ($60.6 billion) package aimed at gradually reducing the budget deficit to 5% next year. However, the measures have encountered strong resistance from protesters and groups affected by planned spending reductions.
Firefighters and public-sector employees have demonstrated against the proposed cuts, while high school and university students have joined protests focused on education funding and conditions.
Students have been demanding additional resources, improvements to school facilities and an end to long-standing shortages of teachers and other educational staff. Demonstrators have also blocked access to some schools while calling for greater government investment in education.
The protests have led to clashes between demonstrators and police. Authorities have used pepper spray and rubber bullets against some student protesters, prompting criticism from opposition groups and rights organizations.
Around 170 students, 65 education workers and more than 600 police officers have reportedly been injured during the demonstrations, while legal proceedings have been initiated against more than 5,000 people.
The disruption has also affected schools nationwide, with about 400 high schools suspending in-person classes, representing roughly 10% of the country’s secondary schools.
Meanwhile, French households are facing additional pressure from renewed inflation. The country’s EU-harmonized annual inflation rate increased from 2.6% to 3.4% in September, driven partly by higher oil and natural gas prices amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East.
Energy prices in France increased 2.1% year-on-year in September, contributing significantly to the broader acceleration in consumer prices.
The combination of elevated debt, expensive government financing, political uncertainty, social unrest and renewed inflation is adding to pressure on French policymakers as they seek to stabilize public finances without further intensifying domestic tensions.
The country is facing a combination of financial and political pressures, with persistent budget deficits, rising borrowing costs and widespread demonstrations adding to uncertainty surrounding the outlook for the French economy.
France’s public finances have deteriorated significantly in recent years, pushing the government’s borrowing costs to their highest levels in years. At the same time, the euro has weakened against the US dollar, falling to 1.116, its lowest level in roughly a year and a half.
Economists are increasingly focused on whether the financial pressures facing France could remain contained or spread to other members of the eurozone through government bond markets.
France’s public deficit stood at 5.8% of gross domestic product, well above the European Union’s 3% limit. The government aims to bring the deficit down to 5% by next year, according to national statistics.
The country has not recorded a budget surplus since 1974. Public expenditure has continued to rise while tax revenues have failed to expand at a sufficient pace, creating a persistent gap between government income and spending.
More than half of the €1.3 trillion ($1.5 trillion) increase in France’s public debt since 2017 has been linked to spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis. The remainder has largely resulted from tax reductions for households and businesses.
France’s debt burden is expected to continue increasing, with the public debt-to-GDP ratio projected to reach 121.7% by 2027. The nominal stock of public debt has already climbed to around €3.6 trillion ($4 trillion), its highest level since 1945 and equivalent to about 119% of GDP.
Analysts have warned that France is facing a structural debt problem in which nominal economic growth remains below the interest rates paid on government borrowing. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has also moved well beyond the 60% ceiling established under the Maastricht criteria.
The situation is creating concerns about potential spillover effects across European bond markets. As investors reassess the risks surrounding French government debt, selling pressure has also emerged in other eurozone economies, including Italy, Belgium and Greece.
France’s structural budget gap means the government must regularly raise funds in financial markets. Higher borrowing costs have added to the strain, with government financing rates rising to around 4.5% from levels close to zero in 2020.
The increase reflects changing monetary conditions as central banks have tightened policy to combat inflation, while investors have become more cautious about countries carrying large debt burdens.
The cost of servicing France’s debt is also becoming a major budgetary challenge. Annual interest payments are expected to account for around 7% of government spending and could reach approximately €65 billion ($73 billion).
The rising interest burden is expected to become the largest individual expenditure item in the national budget, surpassing spending on elementary and secondary education.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s minority government has proposed a €54 billion ($60.6 billion) package aimed at gradually reducing the budget deficit to 5% next year. However, the measures have encountered strong resistance from protesters and groups affected by planned spending reductions.
Firefighters and public-sector employees have demonstrated against the proposed cuts, while high school and university students have joined protests focused on education funding and conditions.
Students have been demanding additional resources, improvements to school facilities and an end to long-standing shortages of teachers and other educational staff. Demonstrators have also blocked access to some schools while calling for greater government investment in education.
The protests have led to clashes between demonstrators and police. Authorities have used pepper spray and rubber bullets against some student protesters, prompting criticism from opposition groups and rights organizations.
Around 170 students, 65 education workers and more than 600 police officers have reportedly been injured during the demonstrations, while legal proceedings have been initiated against more than 5,000 people.
The disruption has also affected schools nationwide, with about 400 high schools suspending in-person classes, representing roughly 10% of the country’s secondary schools.
Meanwhile, French households are facing additional pressure from renewed inflation. The country’s EU-harmonized annual inflation rate increased from 2.6% to 3.4% in September, driven partly by higher oil and natural gas prices amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East.
Energy prices in France increased 2.1% year-on-year in September, contributing significantly to the broader acceleration in consumer prices.
The combination of elevated debt, expensive government financing, political uncertainty, social unrest and renewed inflation is adding to pressure on French policymakers as they seek to stabilize public finances without further intensifying domestic tensions.
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