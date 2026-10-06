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PRESENTING A WORLD WITHIN
(MENAFN- PRCO) The Peninsula London, in collaboration with CART Department, presents ‘A World Within’ a new project bringing together two of the Peninsula brand's defining pillars: contemporary art and automotive excellence, in the hotel's first-ever art fleet. On view from 1 to 31 October 2026, timed to coincide with Frieze London, the collaboration sees an original body of work by commissioned Brooklyn based KOZO, a contemporary artist and globally recognised tattoo innovator whose micro-realism style has reshaped both the fine-art and tattoo worlds.
KOZO's distinctive graphic style reveals, through tears in reality, a quintessentially British pastoral landscape dotted with classical statuary, historic architecture and iconic Peninsula landmarks. This vision has been immaculately applied across six of the hotel's signature vehicles: two Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Series II EWB’s, a Bentley Bentayga, an electrified Austin Taxi, a BMW i7 and a LEVC. A bespoke vinyl wrap, fabricated from the original digital artwork, has been applied by The Peninsula London detailing experts at Topaz.
Each vehicle stands as a work of art in its own right, while together the six cars form a single, unified composition, turning the streets of London into a moving gallery.
A Story Across Six Vehicles
In a project facilitated by CART Department, KOZO created six designs across selected vehicles from The Peninsula London fleet, conceived as one continuous story. Drawing on the history of the hotel, the wider Peninsula story and its British setting, the designs intertwine reality, history and mythology, bringing together Peninsula motifs, including the Guardian Lions, and London landmarks such as Wellington Arch.
Across the fleet, the designs mimic a paper tear, with the iconic Peninsula Pages peeling back the “skin” of each vehicle to reveal scenes inspired by the hotel’s history and surroundings. English pastoral landscapes, from parkland and grazing animals to stately homes, rivers and wooded hills, are rendered in greens, ochres and greys that echo Peninsula Green. The contrast between the three-dimensional landscape and the flatter, monochrome Pages, whose clean outlines evoke a tattoo-flash graphic style, visually separates the history being revealed from the present-day Peninsula figures discovering and interacting with it.
KOZO explains: "The collection brings past and present into conversation, creating unexpected juxtapositions that allow history and myth to feel alive again, inviting the viewer to become part of the story, quite literally, by journeying within the Art Fleet."
From Canvas to Automobile
Over three months, KOZO conceived, produced and applied the designs for The Peninsula London art fleet, beginning with a digital sketch worked directly over photographs of each car. The distinct proportions of each model, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentayga, the Austin Taxi and the LEVC posed creative challenges and shaped the design at every turn.
"A car is not a blank white canvas; this project forced me to translate my language as a painter and tattoo artist onto a moving vessel" KOZO explains. "Working with its existing colour (all Peninsula fleet are liveried in Peninsula Green) its curves, the shape of the hood, trunk and doors, and even small details like the side reflectors, all influenced my design choices. Every one of those must be accounted for and, ideally, worked into the composition rather than fought against. "
About The Peninsula Art Fleet by KOZO
The art fleet is on view across the streets of London from 1 to 31 October, with all cars bookable to the hotel’s guests for transport services. The campaign is delivered in partnership with art facilitator CART Department, founded by publisher and art connector Larry Warsh (Jing Daily), whose mission is to bring creative art cars to wider audiences. Warsh has built an unrivalled collection of one-of-a-kind Art Cars designed and created by some of the most influential contemporary artists of the past century. This ever-expanding collection now includes more than 60 cars by leading figures including Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, Barbara Kruger, Jenny Holzer, Lawrence Weiner, Rashid Johnson and Olafur Eliasson.
"The Peninsula London felt like the natural partner because of their incredible history and heritage, which is truly rooted in cars," said Larry Warsh, founder of CART Department. "They have an amazing fleet, and up on the eighth floor they've built an incredible car-themed restaurant that celebrates automotive design in a truly stylish way. The Peninsula has that genuine, storied connection to cars, that authenticity is what made them the right partner for this immersive art series."
Art and Automotive Excellence
The Peninsula's unique connection with the automobile spans almost a century. It began in Hong Kong, where the hotel commissioned what was then the world's largest single order of Rolls-Royce Phantoms, establishing a tradition of exceptional guest transportation that continues to define the Peninsula arrival experience today. At The Peninsula London, this legacy is reflected in a fleet of fourteen bespoke luxury vehicles, finished in the marque's signature Peninsula Green. The collection includes Rolls-Royce Phantom IIs, Bentley Bentaygas, a BMW i7, LEVC electric taxis and two heritage vehicles: a 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Sedanca de Ville and a beautifully restored Austin 7 Taxi.
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KOZO's distinctive graphic style reveals, through tears in reality, a quintessentially British pastoral landscape dotted with classical statuary, historic architecture and iconic Peninsula landmarks. This vision has been immaculately applied across six of the hotel's signature vehicles: two Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Series II EWB’s, a Bentley Bentayga, an electrified Austin Taxi, a BMW i7 and a LEVC. A bespoke vinyl wrap, fabricated from the original digital artwork, has been applied by The Peninsula London detailing experts at Topaz.
Each vehicle stands as a work of art in its own right, while together the six cars form a single, unified composition, turning the streets of London into a moving gallery.
A Story Across Six Vehicles
In a project facilitated by CART Department, KOZO created six designs across selected vehicles from The Peninsula London fleet, conceived as one continuous story. Drawing on the history of the hotel, the wider Peninsula story and its British setting, the designs intertwine reality, history and mythology, bringing together Peninsula motifs, including the Guardian Lions, and London landmarks such as Wellington Arch.
Across the fleet, the designs mimic a paper tear, with the iconic Peninsula Pages peeling back the “skin” of each vehicle to reveal scenes inspired by the hotel’s history and surroundings. English pastoral landscapes, from parkland and grazing animals to stately homes, rivers and wooded hills, are rendered in greens, ochres and greys that echo Peninsula Green. The contrast between the three-dimensional landscape and the flatter, monochrome Pages, whose clean outlines evoke a tattoo-flash graphic style, visually separates the history being revealed from the present-day Peninsula figures discovering and interacting with it.
KOZO explains: "The collection brings past and present into conversation, creating unexpected juxtapositions that allow history and myth to feel alive again, inviting the viewer to become part of the story, quite literally, by journeying within the Art Fleet."
From Canvas to Automobile
Over three months, KOZO conceived, produced and applied the designs for The Peninsula London art fleet, beginning with a digital sketch worked directly over photographs of each car. The distinct proportions of each model, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentayga, the Austin Taxi and the LEVC posed creative challenges and shaped the design at every turn.
"A car is not a blank white canvas; this project forced me to translate my language as a painter and tattoo artist onto a moving vessel" KOZO explains. "Working with its existing colour (all Peninsula fleet are liveried in Peninsula Green) its curves, the shape of the hood, trunk and doors, and even small details like the side reflectors, all influenced my design choices. Every one of those must be accounted for and, ideally, worked into the composition rather than fought against. "
About The Peninsula Art Fleet by KOZO
The art fleet is on view across the streets of London from 1 to 31 October, with all cars bookable to the hotel’s guests for transport services. The campaign is delivered in partnership with art facilitator CART Department, founded by publisher and art connector Larry Warsh (Jing Daily), whose mission is to bring creative art cars to wider audiences. Warsh has built an unrivalled collection of one-of-a-kind Art Cars designed and created by some of the most influential contemporary artists of the past century. This ever-expanding collection now includes more than 60 cars by leading figures including Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, Barbara Kruger, Jenny Holzer, Lawrence Weiner, Rashid Johnson and Olafur Eliasson.
"The Peninsula London felt like the natural partner because of their incredible history and heritage, which is truly rooted in cars," said Larry Warsh, founder of CART Department. "They have an amazing fleet, and up on the eighth floor they've built an incredible car-themed restaurant that celebrates automotive design in a truly stylish way. The Peninsula has that genuine, storied connection to cars, that authenticity is what made them the right partner for this immersive art series."
Art and Automotive Excellence
The Peninsula's unique connection with the automobile spans almost a century. It began in Hong Kong, where the hotel commissioned what was then the world's largest single order of Rolls-Royce Phantoms, establishing a tradition of exceptional guest transportation that continues to define the Peninsula arrival experience today. At The Peninsula London, this legacy is reflected in a fleet of fourteen bespoke luxury vehicles, finished in the marque's signature Peninsula Green. The collection includes Rolls-Royce Phantom IIs, Bentley Bentaygas, a BMW i7, LEVC electric taxis and two heritage vehicles: a 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Sedanca de Ville and a beautifully restored Austin 7 Taxi.
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