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Dubai’s Outdoor Season Returns: Five Experiences to Discover
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai’s outdoor season is getting underway, and some of the city’s most anticipated seasonal experiences are returning, opening up more ways to spend the day or evening with family and friends.
From mountain adventures and wildlife encounters to immersive theme parks, floral displays and multicultural entertainment, the return of these seasonal destinations marks the beginning of a new outdoor calendar across Dubai. With several major attractions set to reopen by mid-October, visitors from across the GCC can once again make the most of the cooler months with a mix of new experiences and returning favourites.
Spend a weekend in Hatta
Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas makes its debut at Hatta Resorts this season, introducing a new mountain stay experience with Airstream-style accommodation, dining and leisure experiences set against the Hajar Mountains. Guests can enjoy a range of outdoor and wellness activities, including hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, stargazing and sound healing, alongside the opportunity to slow down and take in the surrounding landscape.
The wider Hatta destination also returns for its ninth season, with Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub offering a range of outdoor adventures. New overnight options this season include two restored vintage trailers, the 1958 Coach and Route 1948, alongside two Premier Lodges with private plunge pools, offering additional ways to enjoy a mountain escape while combining the destination’s natural setting with modern comforts.
Spend the day with the family at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
Family holidays are back! From October 7, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts begins its new season, bringing together MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai and The World of Riverland™.
Families can move between Hollywood-inspired rides and attractions at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, football-themed experiences at Real Madrid World and LEGO®-themed adventures at LEGOLAND® Dubai. At The World of Riverland™, this season brings new ways to compete, including bowling and Lamborghini Automobili racing simulators, alongside existing activities such as go-karting, archery, mini golf and arcade games.
The destination also offers plenty to round out the day beyond the rides, from themed dining experiences and casual bites across the parks to waterfront restaurants and live entertainment. Guests can dine at spots such as Pirates Tavern, a pirate-themed restaurant, or T-REX Adventure Café, while Riverland’s French Village, Peninsula and Boardwalk offer cafés, restaurants, street performers and evening entertainment.
Step into a world of flowers at Dubai Miracle Garden
From October 8, Dubai Miracle Garden opens for its 15th season, bringing one of the city’s most recognisable outdoor experiences back for the cooler months.
Covering 72,000 square metres, the seasonal attraction is known for its large-scale floral installations and more than 150 million flowers. Visitors can explore signature displays including the Floral Castle, Heart Tunnel, Umbrella Passage and Emirates A380, alongside new additions such as the Floating Lady floral sculpture.
And even for those who have visited before, the changing displays and seasonal additions offer a reason to see what is different this time around.
Meet the wildlife at Dubai Safari Park
There will be some new faces waiting when Dubai Safari Park begins its eighth season on October 12. Among them are animals born during the previous season, including a southern white rhinoceros and a giraffe, giving returning visitors something new to see.
Across the park’s 119 hectares, visitors can explore different wildlife environments, take part in animal encounters and watch live presentations, making it an easy full-day option for families.
For those looking for a more private experience, the new Royal Safari Experience offers a four-hour programme for groups of up to 10, combining guided exploration of the park with reserved seating and dedicated experiences.
Discover the world at Global Village
For many GCC visitors, Global Village is already a familiar part of Dubai’s cooler months and part of the appeal is seeing what changes each season.
From October 14, the multicultural destination brings together pavilions representing cultures from around the world, alongside international dining, shopping, live entertainment, rides and attractions. Last season featured more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 retail outlets and up to 200 rides and games, including the Festival Wheel, Athens Slingshot, Horror Hotel, Transformer VR and Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone. Visitors can also enjoy live stunt shows, cultural performances and international street entertainment throughout the season.
For Season 31, Global Village has announced that new and enhanced offerings will be revealed as the opening approaches, alongside the return of its popular attractions and experiences. The destination’s Season 31 theme, “A More Wonderful World,” will continue its focus on bringing different cultures together through entertainment, food and experiences.
A new season of outdoors plans
With Hatta starting the season followed by Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park and Global Village throughout October, the month brings plenty of reasons to plan another Dubai visit.
For GCC travellers, that could mean a quick weekend built around one favourite experience, a longer family break combining several destinations, or simply making the most of cooler evenings with outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment.
And for those who already know these Dubai favourites well, the new season offers a chance to see what has changed and find a few new reasons to return.
From mountain adventures and wildlife encounters to immersive theme parks, floral displays and multicultural entertainment, the return of these seasonal destinations marks the beginning of a new outdoor calendar across Dubai. With several major attractions set to reopen by mid-October, visitors from across the GCC can once again make the most of the cooler months with a mix of new experiences and returning favourites.
Spend a weekend in Hatta
Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas makes its debut at Hatta Resorts this season, introducing a new mountain stay experience with Airstream-style accommodation, dining and leisure experiences set against the Hajar Mountains. Guests can enjoy a range of outdoor and wellness activities, including hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, stargazing and sound healing, alongside the opportunity to slow down and take in the surrounding landscape.
The wider Hatta destination also returns for its ninth season, with Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub offering a range of outdoor adventures. New overnight options this season include two restored vintage trailers, the 1958 Coach and Route 1948, alongside two Premier Lodges with private plunge pools, offering additional ways to enjoy a mountain escape while combining the destination’s natural setting with modern comforts.
Spend the day with the family at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
Family holidays are back! From October 7, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts begins its new season, bringing together MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai and The World of Riverland™.
Families can move between Hollywood-inspired rides and attractions at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, football-themed experiences at Real Madrid World and LEGO®-themed adventures at LEGOLAND® Dubai. At The World of Riverland™, this season brings new ways to compete, including bowling and Lamborghini Automobili racing simulators, alongside existing activities such as go-karting, archery, mini golf and arcade games.
The destination also offers plenty to round out the day beyond the rides, from themed dining experiences and casual bites across the parks to waterfront restaurants and live entertainment. Guests can dine at spots such as Pirates Tavern, a pirate-themed restaurant, or T-REX Adventure Café, while Riverland’s French Village, Peninsula and Boardwalk offer cafés, restaurants, street performers and evening entertainment.
Step into a world of flowers at Dubai Miracle Garden
From October 8, Dubai Miracle Garden opens for its 15th season, bringing one of the city’s most recognisable outdoor experiences back for the cooler months.
Covering 72,000 square metres, the seasonal attraction is known for its large-scale floral installations and more than 150 million flowers. Visitors can explore signature displays including the Floral Castle, Heart Tunnel, Umbrella Passage and Emirates A380, alongside new additions such as the Floating Lady floral sculpture.
And even for those who have visited before, the changing displays and seasonal additions offer a reason to see what is different this time around.
Meet the wildlife at Dubai Safari Park
There will be some new faces waiting when Dubai Safari Park begins its eighth season on October 12. Among them are animals born during the previous season, including a southern white rhinoceros and a giraffe, giving returning visitors something new to see.
Across the park’s 119 hectares, visitors can explore different wildlife environments, take part in animal encounters and watch live presentations, making it an easy full-day option for families.
For those looking for a more private experience, the new Royal Safari Experience offers a four-hour programme for groups of up to 10, combining guided exploration of the park with reserved seating and dedicated experiences.
Discover the world at Global Village
For many GCC visitors, Global Village is already a familiar part of Dubai’s cooler months and part of the appeal is seeing what changes each season.
From October 14, the multicultural destination brings together pavilions representing cultures from around the world, alongside international dining, shopping, live entertainment, rides and attractions. Last season featured more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 retail outlets and up to 200 rides and games, including the Festival Wheel, Athens Slingshot, Horror Hotel, Transformer VR and Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone. Visitors can also enjoy live stunt shows, cultural performances and international street entertainment throughout the season.
For Season 31, Global Village has announced that new and enhanced offerings will be revealed as the opening approaches, alongside the return of its popular attractions and experiences. The destination’s Season 31 theme, “A More Wonderful World,” will continue its focus on bringing different cultures together through entertainment, food and experiences.
A new season of outdoors plans
With Hatta starting the season followed by Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park and Global Village throughout October, the month brings plenty of reasons to plan another Dubai visit.
For GCC travellers, that could mean a quick weekend built around one favourite experience, a longer family break combining several destinations, or simply making the most of cooler evenings with outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment.
And for those who already know these Dubai favourites well, the new season offers a chance to see what has changed and find a few new reasons to return.
OMC
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