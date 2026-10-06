ADY Carries 8.5M Passengers In Azerbaijan In Jan-Sept, Up 19%
According to ADY, the growth was recorded both on the Absheron Circle Railway and interregional routes.
The Absheron Circle Railway accounted for the largest share of passenger traffic during the reporting period. Some 8 million passengers traveled on this route in January-September, up 18% year-on-year.
The number of passengers on the Absheron Circle Railway accounted for the bulk of total passenger traffic. According to the released figures, passenger numbers on this route exceeded those recorded on both interregional and international routes.
Meanwhile, 433,000 passengers used interregional routes during the nine months, up 17% compared with January-September last year.
More than 75,500 passengers traveled on the international Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route during the reporting period. ADY provided the passenger figure for this route but did not disclose a year-on-year growth rate.
The data also included September results. Total passenger traffic increased by 24% in September, 5 percentage points higher than the 19% growth recorded for January-September.
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