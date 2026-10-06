German Business Community Discusses Two Multimodal Terminals In Alat

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The German business community is discussing two projects to build multimodal terminals at the Port of Alat in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Nargis Wieck said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

She made the remarks at a press conference on the margins of the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku..

The conference, titled“German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity,” is organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and brings together representatives of government agencies from Germany and Azerbaijan, the business community and international financial institutions.

The conference focuses on mobilizing financing for infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy and digitalization along the Middle Corridor.

The agenda also includes panel discussions and B2G roundtables on the development of the Middle Corridor, attracting investment, green energy, public-private partnerships, digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The conference aims to expand German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation and foster new partnerships in infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics and digitalization.

Will be updated