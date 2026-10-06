Less paper, more trust: Evidency secures the certification of asphalt delivery tickets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evidency's qualified trust services have been connected with VAS Yard Management, the software supplied by Axians Industrial Applications & Services for managing asphalt plant operations.

Evidency 's qualified timestamping, electronic seal and electronic archiving services have been connected with VAS Yard Management, the software supplied by Axians Industrial Applications & Services (IAS) for managing asphalt plant operations. The connection allows delivery tickets generated by the VAS software to be secured and verified in digital form, in respect of the TRACEnrobés certification scheme, based on the French NF P98-750 standard.

In road construction, delivery tickets are essential reference documents that ensure the traceability of asphalt mixtures from production to delivery to the construction site. Historically printed on dedicated paper using dot matrix printers, these tickets play a central role in quality control, invoicing, audits and verification of delivered quantities. Their digitisation through the Axians VAS Yard Management software streamlines operations, making tickets available more quickly while reducing paper handling and archiving, and providing secure and on-demand access to records.

"By acting as the trusted third party for the TRACEnrobés certification, Evidency guarantees the delivery ticket's traceability and evidential value at all times, while strengthening document fraud prevention and delivering tangible operational benefits,” said S.Père, Managing Director of Evidency.

Evidency's work with Axians IAS further strengthens the digitisation of the construction sector, where the traceability and credibility of digital documents is essential.





About Evidency

Evidency is a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) under the European eIDAS Regulation, helping software providers and organisations strengthen the legal reliability of their digital processes. Through qualified trust services (electronic timestamping, e-seal and electronic archiving) and seamless API integration, Evidency enables businesses to protect the authenticity, integrity and evidential value of digital records throughout their lifecycle.







About Axians

Axians, the ICT brand of VINCI Energies, supports its customers - private-sector companies, public-sector entities, operators and service providers - in their infrastructures and digital solutions development.

To this end, Axians offers a comprehensive range of ICT solutions and services spanning business applications and data analytics, enterprise networks and digital workspaces, datacenters and cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity. Axians' specialized consulting, design, integration and service teams develop bespoke digital transformation solutions that contribute to successful business outcomes for its customers.

ICT Business Line figures 2025: €3.8 billion // 16,000 employees // 36 countries





About VINCI Energies

In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies contributes to the environmental transition by helping bring about major trends in the digital landscape and energy sector. VINCI Energies' teams roll out technologies and integrate customised multi-technical solutions, from design to implementation, operation and maintenance. With their strong local roots and agile and innovative structure, VINCI Energies' 2,200 business units have positioned themselves boosting the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of their customers' infrastructure and processes. VINCI Energies strives for global performance, caring for the planet, useful to people and committed to local communities.

2025: Revenues of €21.6 billion // 109,000 employees // 2,200 Business Units // 60 countries

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Less paper, more trust: Evidency secures the certification of asphalt delivery tickets

CONTACT: Marine YBORRA Head of Marketing and Communication at Evidency...