ISG Positions IBA Group Within The Top 25 In Mainframe Application Modernization Services

ISG selects IBA Group for the Top 25, Europe and the US, in Mainframe Application Modernization Services within ISG Provider Lens®

- Oliver Nickels, Principal Analyst and Executive Advisor at ISGPRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ISG (Information Services Group ), a global technology research and advisory firm, selected IBA Group for the Top 25, Europe and the US, in Mainframe Application Modernization Services within its research ISG Provider LensMainframes - Services and Solutions 2026. According to ISG, IBA Group's positioning shows a specialist provider with a long-standing mainframe engineering experience and a portfolio that spans application understanding, modernization, migration, and ongoing support.The ISG research identified the following competitive advantages for mainframe application modernization providers:.Governed, business-aware engineering.Multiple modernization paths with lifecycle continuity.Skills, ecosystem and regional executionIBA Group meets these criteria and stands out because of profound expertise in legacy engineering and code recovery, AI-enhanced support and reverse engineering, pragmatic business-aware modernization and hybrid integration, lifecycle breadth, ecosystem, and security.The company's experience includes recovery of missing COBOL sources with the addition of business semantics, Zowe-based development modernization, and a comprehensive DevOps program.Oliver Nickels, Principal Analyst and Executive Advisor at ISG, says,“IBA Group is a company to look out for in mainframe application modernization because it combines long-standing platform engineering with practical capabilities in AI-assisted reverse engineering, COBOL source recovery, DevOps and API-led integration. This approach directly addresses transformation challenges such as missing knowledge, skill shortage and slow release processes, while supporting a phased path that preserves critical business logic and operational continuity.”Andrei Lepeyev, Chief Growth Officer, Delivery Transformation at IBA Group, highlights, "Being recognized among the Top 25 companies in mainframe application modernization services is a strong acknowledgment of our expertise, innovation, and long-standing commitment to customers. This milestone validates our investments in AI tooling. We share ISG's view that the mainframe remains a core platform within hybrid IT because of its resilience, security, and transaction integrity. Leveraging AI for system analysis, reverse engineering, code and test assistance, we enable our clients to transform their applications for a hybrid mainframe platform. This recognition reinforces our vision of combining deep expertise in high-availability systems with modern AI-based technologies."Aleh Lapushanski, Deputy Director of the Department for System Z Architecture at IBA Group, adds,“Inclusion in the ISG's Top 25 providers quadrant in mainframe application modernization services proves our expertise and commitment. This recognition reinforces our focus on delivering practical, scalable modernization solutions that bridge proven mainframe capabilities with modern technologies and architectures.”Sergei Zhmako, Executive Vice President at IBA USA, goes on to say,“Being named among the Top 25 companies in mainframe application modernization services by ISG is a meaningful recognition of the value we bring to organizations across the US and beyond. Our clients rely on mainframe environments to run critical business processes, and therefore modernization must go far beyond technology replacement. It requires a clear understanding of business priorities and the ability to connect established mainframe systems with modern digital ecosystems. We are proud that our solutions provide a solid foundation for future innovation.”Read the Byte-Sized Insights by ISG for detailsAbout IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Eastern Europe, North America, and Central Asia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit

Irina Kiptikova

IBA Group

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ISG Positions IBA Group within the Top 25 in Mainframe Application Modernization Services News Provided By IBA Group October 06, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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