US Navy Veterans Lung & Mesothelioma Advocate Calls On The US Congress To Fund A Campaign To Warn Navy Veterans About The Dangers Of Asbestos Exposure That Occurred To Millions Of Vets Decades Ago--This Is A May Day Call

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate is a leading advocate for Navy veterans who developed lung cancer, mesothelioma, or other serious illnesses after being exposed to asbestos during their military service.

Most people have heard of mesothelioma and understand that it is associated with asbestos exposure. What many Navy veterans may not realize, however, is that those who were heavily exposed to asbestos aboard Navy ships and submarines or while working at shipyards before the early 1980s may also have a connection to the asbestos trust funds established by companies responsible for asbestos exposure. These veterans may have developed lung cancer or other asbestos-related diseases decades after their military service.

Unfortunately, many veterans who served in the Navy during the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s may not have been adequately informed about the long-term health risks associated with the asbestos exposure they experienced during their service. The Advocate is calling on Congress to address this issue and ensure that veterans have access to clear information about the potential risks and resources available to them.

The U.S. Navy Veterans Lung Cancer & Mesothelioma Advocate says:

“We are not talking about a small number of Navy veterans who may have been exposed to asbestos aboard ships, submarines, or at shipyards before the early 1980s. We are talking about potentially millions of veterans who could have experienced significant asbestos exposure during their service.

“These veterans may have worked as maintenance crew members, been assigned to repair crews, worked in engine rooms or propulsion areas, or been required to work alongside shipyard employees while their ships or submarines were undergoing repairs, maintenance, or modernization.

“Asbestos was widely used in military ships and other industrial settings for decades. The dangers associated with asbestos exposure have also been recognized for many years. Because asbestos-related diseases can take decades to develop, a veteran exposed during military service may not experience symptoms or receive a diagnosis until many years later.

“For perspective, it has been estimated that as many as one million people were exposed to contaminated drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina between 1953 and 1987. Congress subsequently established programs to provide benefits and billions of dollars in compensation related to the Camp Lejeune water contamination. Navy Veterans being exposed to asbestos during their service is a much, much bigger problem.

“By comparison, many Navy veterans who developed serious illnesses after asbestos exposure during their military service may not realize that resources may be available to them. Veterans may be eligible for VA benefits, and some may also have potential claims involving asbestos trust funds, depending on their individual circumstances.

“Another concern is the lack of widespread public information specifically directed at veterans about the long-term risks associated with asbestos exposure. Veterans should not have to discover decades later that an exposure they experienced during their service could be connected to a serious illness.

“We are urging Congress to support a comprehensive national outreach effort to Navy veterans and other veterans who may have been exposed to asbestos. Veterans deserve clear, accessible information about the potential health risks associated with asbestos exposure and the benefits or other resources that may be available to them.

“This public information effort funded by the US Congress is long overdue.”

Special Note: "Many Navy veterans who later develop lung cancer or another asbestos-related diseases may not know that asbestos trust funds exist or that they could potentially qualify for significant compensation. Veterans and their families should be encouraged to learn about their exposure history, available VA benefits, and any other potential sources of assistance.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and he is a navy veteran who served before 1983 and he had exposure to asbestos please call the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate at 866-714-6466. We want to make certain people like you get compensated if possible. As part of our free service we will make certain people like this are dealing directly with the nation's most skilled lawyers-not a law firm call center."

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

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US Navy Veterans Lung & Mesothelioma Advocate Calls on the US Congress To Fund a Campaign to Warn Navy Veterans About the Dangers of Asbestos Exposure That Occurred to Millions of Vets Decades Ago--This is a May Day Call News Provided By Americas Watchdog October 06, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Politics...



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