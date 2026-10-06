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Prophix® Announces Strategic Collaboration with PwC Belgium to Transform the Finance Function

06.10.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The relationship enables Prophix and PwC clients to automate and scale their finance functions across budgeting and planning; reporting; and consolidation and close. TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix®, a global leader in financial performance management, today announced a strategic relationship with PwC Belgium that will empower companies to transform and elevate their finance functions.



In today's competitive landscape, organisations demand more than compliance, they seek actionable insights, seamless automation, and reliable data to confidently drive their business forward. Together, Prophix and PwC will help companies plan, automate and scale by providing the right solutions, services, and the autonomous platform that support:

Budgeting and Planning: Budgets are no longer a burden. Enhance budget accuracy, reduce risks, and leverage automation to boost business user adoption.

Reporting and Analysis: Create comprehensive, easy-to-understand dashboards with just a few clicks, providing clear insights into company performance.

Workflow and Automation: Automate repetitive tasks and build end-to-end workflows to save time and ensure reliable reporting. Consolidation and Close: Accelerate close cycles, improve data quality, enhance analytical capabilities, unify data sources, and gain full control over your processes. This synergy ensures that clients receive the best possible advice and solution for their specific needs. "Our relationship with Prophix brings together technology and finance expertise to help clients plan smarter, automate better, and make decisions with confidence," said Geert Schellekens, Partner, PwC Belgium. "Effective Autonomous finance requires a human-in-the-loop approach that combines trusted data and AI with leading advisors who understand the business behind the numbers. Together, Prophix and the PwC Belgium team brings these pieces together. I'm proud to see this collaboration take shape and see the value that we will provide for our customers," explained Alok Ajmera, CEO of Prophix. About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum. Find out more at . PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see /structure for further details. About Prophix

Prophix® is a global leader in financial performance management, empowering finance teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform. Prophix OneTM, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role. By automating routine tasks, delivering predictive insights, and enabling real-time collaboration, Prophix empowers finance teams to focus on driving business growth.



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