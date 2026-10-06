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Hansaplast Launches New Washproof Printed Plasters with Jonty Rhodes
(MENAFN- mslgroup) 06th October 2026, Mumbai: Hansaplast, India’s No. 1 wound plaster brand with 140 years of innovation and expertise, today announced the launch of its new Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters, with former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes. Bringing a playful and energetic spirit to everyday wound care, the new plasters are designed to make minor cuts and scrapes feel less daunting and more like a part of children’s everyday adventures.
Available in two engaging variants – Sports and Wildlife – the new range combines trusted protection with fun, colourful designs that children will love to wear, making everyday wound care more engaging while giving children an element of play and self-expression.
Minor cuts, scrapes and bruises are an inevitable part of growing up, particularly for active children. Recognising the need to make these everyday moments less daunting, Hansaplast is reimagining the traditional plaster with designs that bring an element of play and self-expression to wound care.
The new Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters bring together this evolving consumer need with the brand’s longstanding wound care expertise. The plasters block 99% of bacteria and provide antiseptic protection with Benzalkonium Chloride. Their washproof construction and strong adhesion are designed to offer reliable protection during everyday activities, helping children get back to play with ease.
Commenting on the launch, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said, “India’s kids’ market is evolving rapidly, with the childcare products industry growing at an estimated 20% CAGR between 2024 and 2029. With around 13 crore urban children under the age of 14, there is a significant opportunity to create products that meet the changing expectations of young parents. Today, parents are looking beyond basic utility and seeking premium products that combine quality, protection and engaging experiences. With Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters, we have brought this thinking to an everyday first-aid essential. By combining our 140 years of wound care expertise with trusted protection and fun, collectible designs, we are turning a routine care moment from first aid to feel-good.”
The choice of Jonty Rhodes for Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters comes from a natural connection with the world of sport, movement and minor injuries. Known for his iconic diving fielding efforts, Jonty’s cricketing career was defined by his willingness to throw himself into the action – often resulting in the cuts, scrapes and knocks that come with an active sporting life. His long-standing association with these everyday sporting injuries makes him a particularly relevant ambassador for a range designed to help children get back to doing what they love after a minor mishap.
Bringing this connection to life, the campaign features Jonty in a new television commercial that captures the familiar reality of children picking up minor scrapes while playing. Through a light-hearted interaction with a child, Jonty showcases the colourful printed plasters and demonstrates how the right plaster can make a small injury feel less like an interruption and more like a part of the adventure.
The film brings alive the central idea behind the range – minor injuries don’t have to stop kids from being kids – while highlighting the fun designs and trusted protection offered by Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters.
The new range features 10 prints across Sports and Wildlife, giving children the freedom to choose designs that reflect their interests and personalities. Designed and printed in India, the plasters are created for everyday use and offer a playful alternative to traditional bandages, making wound care feel more engaging for children.
Whether it is a scraped knee after a football match, a tiny cut during playtime or a minor injury during an outdoor adventure, Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters help children move past the moment and get back to what they love, while giving parents the reassurance of trusted wound protection.
With this launch, Hansaplast continues to bring innovation to everyday wound care, combining its longstanding expertise with protection, play and self-expression to create a more positive experience for children and their parents.
Available in two engaging variants – Sports and Wildlife – the new range combines trusted protection with fun, colourful designs that children will love to wear, making everyday wound care more engaging while giving children an element of play and self-expression.
Minor cuts, scrapes and bruises are an inevitable part of growing up, particularly for active children. Recognising the need to make these everyday moments less daunting, Hansaplast is reimagining the traditional plaster with designs that bring an element of play and self-expression to wound care.
The new Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters bring together this evolving consumer need with the brand’s longstanding wound care expertise. The plasters block 99% of bacteria and provide antiseptic protection with Benzalkonium Chloride. Their washproof construction and strong adhesion are designed to offer reliable protection during everyday activities, helping children get back to play with ease.
Commenting on the launch, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said, “India’s kids’ market is evolving rapidly, with the childcare products industry growing at an estimated 20% CAGR between 2024 and 2029. With around 13 crore urban children under the age of 14, there is a significant opportunity to create products that meet the changing expectations of young parents. Today, parents are looking beyond basic utility and seeking premium products that combine quality, protection and engaging experiences. With Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters, we have brought this thinking to an everyday first-aid essential. By combining our 140 years of wound care expertise with trusted protection and fun, collectible designs, we are turning a routine care moment from first aid to feel-good.”
The choice of Jonty Rhodes for Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters comes from a natural connection with the world of sport, movement and minor injuries. Known for his iconic diving fielding efforts, Jonty’s cricketing career was defined by his willingness to throw himself into the action – often resulting in the cuts, scrapes and knocks that come with an active sporting life. His long-standing association with these everyday sporting injuries makes him a particularly relevant ambassador for a range designed to help children get back to doing what they love after a minor mishap.
Bringing this connection to life, the campaign features Jonty in a new television commercial that captures the familiar reality of children picking up minor scrapes while playing. Through a light-hearted interaction with a child, Jonty showcases the colourful printed plasters and demonstrates how the right plaster can make a small injury feel less like an interruption and more like a part of the adventure.
The film brings alive the central idea behind the range – minor injuries don’t have to stop kids from being kids – while highlighting the fun designs and trusted protection offered by Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters.
The new range features 10 prints across Sports and Wildlife, giving children the freedom to choose designs that reflect their interests and personalities. Designed and printed in India, the plasters are created for everyday use and offer a playful alternative to traditional bandages, making wound care feel more engaging for children.
Whether it is a scraped knee after a football match, a tiny cut during playtime or a minor injury during an outdoor adventure, Hansaplast Washproof Printed Plasters help children move past the moment and get back to what they love, while giving parents the reassurance of trusted wound protection.
With this launch, Hansaplast continues to bring innovation to everyday wound care, combining its longstanding expertise with protection, play and self-expression to create a more positive experience for children and their parents.
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