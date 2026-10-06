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Al Masaood Automobiles Urges Drivers to Prioritise Safety with Nissan Back-to-School Aftersales Offers
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, 6 Oct 2026: As families across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra settle back into the school run, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region, is rolling out a variety of Aftersales offers for Nissan owners to maintain their vehicles at optimal conditions.
The back-to-school period typically brings a sharp rise in daily mileage, with more frequent short trips, fuller vehicles, and busier roads around school drop-off and pick-up times. Al Masaood Automobiles is using this seasonal shift to highlight the importance of preventative maintenance, encouraging customers to address wear and tear before it becomes a safety concern rather than waiting for warning signs to appear.
To support this, the company has introduced it’s Back-to-School Aftersales offers for Nissan owners, combining value with practical, safety-first care. The offer includes special tyre prices starting from AED 995, alongside a complimentary vehicle health check and a complimentary tyre inspection carried out by Nissan-certified technicians. Together, these services are designed to give drivers a clear picture of their vehicle's condition and address any issues proactively, before they affect performance or safety on the road.
Tyres remain one of the most overlooked aspects of vehicle upkeep, despite being central to a car's handling, braking, and overall safety. With the offer, Al Masaood Automobiles aims to make it simpler for customers to keep this essential maintenance on their radar as the pace of daily driving picks up.
Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "The start of the school term changes how families use their cars day to day, with more frequent trips and less room for the unexpected. Preventative care is the most effective way to avoid it. A quick tyre inspection or health check can catch small issues before they turn into bigger ones, and that is exactly what this offer is designed to support. The Back-to-School Aftersales offer reflects Al Masaood Automobiles' broader approach to customer care, built on making proactive vehicle maintenance accessible and convenient while adding value to customers throughout their car ownership journey."
By combining competitive pricing with expert, Nissan-certified service, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to support customers in keeping their vehicles safe, reliable, and road-ready, not just for the new term, but for the months ahead. The offer is available at Al Masaood Automobiles' Nissan service centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
The back-to-school period typically brings a sharp rise in daily mileage, with more frequent short trips, fuller vehicles, and busier roads around school drop-off and pick-up times. Al Masaood Automobiles is using this seasonal shift to highlight the importance of preventative maintenance, encouraging customers to address wear and tear before it becomes a safety concern rather than waiting for warning signs to appear.
To support this, the company has introduced it’s Back-to-School Aftersales offers for Nissan owners, combining value with practical, safety-first care. The offer includes special tyre prices starting from AED 995, alongside a complimentary vehicle health check and a complimentary tyre inspection carried out by Nissan-certified technicians. Together, these services are designed to give drivers a clear picture of their vehicle's condition and address any issues proactively, before they affect performance or safety on the road.
Tyres remain one of the most overlooked aspects of vehicle upkeep, despite being central to a car's handling, braking, and overall safety. With the offer, Al Masaood Automobiles aims to make it simpler for customers to keep this essential maintenance on their radar as the pace of daily driving picks up.
Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "The start of the school term changes how families use their cars day to day, with more frequent trips and less room for the unexpected. Preventative care is the most effective way to avoid it. A quick tyre inspection or health check can catch small issues before they turn into bigger ones, and that is exactly what this offer is designed to support. The Back-to-School Aftersales offer reflects Al Masaood Automobiles' broader approach to customer care, built on making proactive vehicle maintenance accessible and convenient while adding value to customers throughout their car ownership journey."
By combining competitive pricing with expert, Nissan-certified service, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to support customers in keeping their vehicles safe, reliable, and road-ready, not just for the new term, but for the months ahead. The offer is available at Al Masaood Automobiles' Nissan service centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
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