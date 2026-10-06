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RT INDIA SCORES THREE NOMINATIONS AT THE PRESTIGIOUS ASIAN TELEVISION AWARDS
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) MOSCOW, OCTOBER 5, 2026 — RT India has garnered three nominations for the Asian Television Awards, one of the largest and most prestigious accolades in the Asia-Pacific television industry. The finalists include the channel’s Head of News, Runjhun Sharma, her program “India, Russia and the World” and the show “Imperial Receipts,” hosted by Shashi Tharoor, head of the Indian Parliament’s Committee on External Affairs.
The winners will be announced on November 13-14 at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
In the category for “Best Current Affairs Presenter or Talk Show Host,” RT’s Runjhun Sharma will compete against representatives from CGTN (China), NDTV (India), and Mediacorp Channel 8 (Singapore). In the “Best Talk Show” category, RT’s programs “India, Russia and the World” with Runjhun Sharma and “Imperial Receipts” with Shashi Tharoor will contend with NDTV, Dragon TV (China), NHK (Japan) and CNN (USA).
“India, Russia and the World” is a weekly podcast that delves into pressing global issues through the perspectives of India and Russia. “Imperial Receipts” is a ten-part series that revisits the history and legacy of British colonial rule in India.
In September 2026, RT expanded its presence in India with the launch of RT Hindi, a new digital news platform aimed at over 600 million Hindi speakers, just nine months after RT India began broadcasting in English in December 2025. To mark the launch of RT Hindi, the channel presented an AI-generated video in which the British monarch “dances to the tune of RT,” performing an Indian dance and speaking Hindi. The ironic promo reel amassed several million views in a few days and sparked a wave of discussions online.
Established in 1996, the Asian Television Awards is a leading competition in the field of broadcast and digital content within the Asia-Pacific region.
The winners will be announced on November 13-14 at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
In the category for “Best Current Affairs Presenter or Talk Show Host,” RT’s Runjhun Sharma will compete against representatives from CGTN (China), NDTV (India), and Mediacorp Channel 8 (Singapore). In the “Best Talk Show” category, RT’s programs “India, Russia and the World” with Runjhun Sharma and “Imperial Receipts” with Shashi Tharoor will contend with NDTV, Dragon TV (China), NHK (Japan) and CNN (USA).
“India, Russia and the World” is a weekly podcast that delves into pressing global issues through the perspectives of India and Russia. “Imperial Receipts” is a ten-part series that revisits the history and legacy of British colonial rule in India.
In September 2026, RT expanded its presence in India with the launch of RT Hindi, a new digital news platform aimed at over 600 million Hindi speakers, just nine months after RT India began broadcasting in English in December 2025. To mark the launch of RT Hindi, the channel presented an AI-generated video in which the British monarch “dances to the tune of RT,” performing an Indian dance and speaking Hindi. The ironic promo reel amassed several million views in a few days and sparked a wave of discussions online.
Established in 1996, the Asian Television Awards is a leading competition in the field of broadcast and digital content within the Asia-Pacific region.
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