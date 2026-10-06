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A Story of Love, Rejection and the Consequences That Follow: 5 Reasons to Watch Pooja Meri Jaan
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Love, friendship and obsession come together in Pooja Meri Jaan, as Pooja finds herself dealing with the consequences of someone who refuses to accept rejection. Starring Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz and Vikrum Chauhan, the film explores the darker side of unrequited love while bringing together a compelling ensemble and a fresh directorial voice. Now streaming globally on Zee 5 Global, here are 5 reasons Pooja Meri Jaan deserves a spot on your watchlist.
1. A story that makes you question your own verdict
A young woman who becomes the centre of an intense obsession. But instead of presenting the situation in simple black and white, the film makes you question how easily love, rejection and obsession can get tangled together.
2. Mrunal Thakur steps into a more intense space
As Pooja, Mrunal Thakur steps into a character whose life is dramatically affected by someone else’s inability to accept rejection. Her performance brings out the fear, frustration and emotional weight of a woman trying to reclaim control over her own life.
3. Huma Qureshi brings a contrasting energy to the story
Huma Qureshi plays Sana, Pooja’s close friend, who becomes an important part of her journey. Her presence brings a different emotional energy to the film while giving audiences another perspective on what Pooja is going through.
4. A cast that goes beyond the obvious pairing - Mrunal, Huma and Vijay
The film benefits from an ensemble that gives its world more depth, with Vijay Raaz adding another interesting layer to the narrative. The combination of Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and the supporting cast keeps the story from becoming just a two-character drama.
5. A fresh directorial voice behind the story of Navjot and Vipasha
Directed by Navjot Gulati and written by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha, Pooja Meri Jaan takes a familiar subject and places it in a more uncomfortable, layered space. It is a story about what happens when a “no” is not accepted and the consequences that follow.
Watch Pooja Meri Jaan, now streaming on Zee 5 Global
1. A story that makes you question your own verdict
A young woman who becomes the centre of an intense obsession. But instead of presenting the situation in simple black and white, the film makes you question how easily love, rejection and obsession can get tangled together.
2. Mrunal Thakur steps into a more intense space
As Pooja, Mrunal Thakur steps into a character whose life is dramatically affected by someone else’s inability to accept rejection. Her performance brings out the fear, frustration and emotional weight of a woman trying to reclaim control over her own life.
3. Huma Qureshi brings a contrasting energy to the story
Huma Qureshi plays Sana, Pooja’s close friend, who becomes an important part of her journey. Her presence brings a different emotional energy to the film while giving audiences another perspective on what Pooja is going through.
4. A cast that goes beyond the obvious pairing - Mrunal, Huma and Vijay
The film benefits from an ensemble that gives its world more depth, with Vijay Raaz adding another interesting layer to the narrative. The combination of Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and the supporting cast keeps the story from becoming just a two-character drama.
5. A fresh directorial voice behind the story of Navjot and Vipasha
Directed by Navjot Gulati and written by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha, Pooja Meri Jaan takes a familiar subject and places it in a more uncomfortable, layered space. It is a story about what happens when a “no” is not accepted and the consequences that follow.
Watch Pooja Meri Jaan, now streaming on Zee 5 Global
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