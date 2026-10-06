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Lorazzo Raises Fresh Capital Led by Sauce to Disrupt India’s Age-Old Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings Category
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, October 6, 2026: Lorazzo, a design-led, technology-forward kitchen and bathroom brand, today announced that it has raised ₹15 crore in its latest funding round. The round was led by Sauce with follow-on investment from Sprout Venture Partners and participation from Panthera Peak and Alteria Capital.
The company will use the funds to expand its product portfolio, invest in product development, build its team, and strengthen its offline and online channels and enhance its local presence across more states in India.
Karan Kathpalia, Vice President, Sauce, said, “Home improvement presents a significant opportunity to build consumer brands through online discovery and purchasing. The traction Jatin and Saurabh have built online in kitchen and bathroom fittings with Lorazzo is particularly encouraging, given that purchases in this category have traditionally been driven by offline channels. Given the size of the category and the ongoing shift towards organised, branded players, we see substantial room for Lorazzo to grow as it builds on this demand and expands its offline presence.”
Founded in 2024 by Jatin Luthra and Saurabh Gupta, Lorazzo is building a brand that treats kitchen and bathroom fittings as a choice driven by design, features and value. Its range includes an Intelli Smart Commode – a cleansing WC with a heated seat, electronically-operated bidets, air dryer, ambient lighting and digital temperature control. Lorazzo’s Intelli Smart Commode is priced at ₹58,999; a fraction of the ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh price that comparable cleansing toilets from international brands command.
“Kitchen and bathroom fittings have remained one of the few large consumer categories where brands have largely stayed unchanged while the consumer has evolved dramatically. People today care deeply about design, technology and the experience their home delivers, but the category is still largely driven by legacy brands and traditional purchase behaviour. We believe it is time to change that,” said Jatin Luthra, Co-founder, Lorazzo.
Lorazzo offers class-leading, up to 20-years warranty on its range of products, including kitchen sinks, sanitaryware, mirrors and cabinets, and faucets. It also offers pan-India on-site installation and service. The brand has grown its revenues six times over the last 12 months and is now targeting ₹100 Crore in revenue over the next two years.
“Our ambition is not simply to build another fittings company. We want to build a consumer brand for one of the most frequently used parts of every home. Design and technology get consumers to choose us, but warranty, service and product reliability are what earn their trust,” said Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder, Lorazzo.
Taking on a Category Built on Decades of Legacy
India’s kitchen and bathroom fittings market remains one of the country’s most traditional consumer categories. For decades, consumers have largely chosen from a handful of legacy brands, with purchase decisions often influenced by plumbers, contractors and channel partners rather than the end consumer.
Lorazzo believes the category is ready for a truly disruptor brand. The company is bringing together contemporary design, technology and functional innovation to improve consumer experience across a category that has historically been driven more by basic functionality and distribution muscle.
From faucets, sinks and statement wash basins to smart toilets, bidets and shower systems, Lorazzo is building a portfolio designed around how modern consumers want their homes to look, function and feel.
The company will use the funds to expand its product portfolio, invest in product development, build its team, and strengthen its offline and online channels and enhance its local presence across more states in India.
Karan Kathpalia, Vice President, Sauce, said, “Home improvement presents a significant opportunity to build consumer brands through online discovery and purchasing. The traction Jatin and Saurabh have built online in kitchen and bathroom fittings with Lorazzo is particularly encouraging, given that purchases in this category have traditionally been driven by offline channels. Given the size of the category and the ongoing shift towards organised, branded players, we see substantial room for Lorazzo to grow as it builds on this demand and expands its offline presence.”
Founded in 2024 by Jatin Luthra and Saurabh Gupta, Lorazzo is building a brand that treats kitchen and bathroom fittings as a choice driven by design, features and value. Its range includes an Intelli Smart Commode – a cleansing WC with a heated seat, electronically-operated bidets, air dryer, ambient lighting and digital temperature control. Lorazzo’s Intelli Smart Commode is priced at ₹58,999; a fraction of the ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh price that comparable cleansing toilets from international brands command.
“Kitchen and bathroom fittings have remained one of the few large consumer categories where brands have largely stayed unchanged while the consumer has evolved dramatically. People today care deeply about design, technology and the experience their home delivers, but the category is still largely driven by legacy brands and traditional purchase behaviour. We believe it is time to change that,” said Jatin Luthra, Co-founder, Lorazzo.
Lorazzo offers class-leading, up to 20-years warranty on its range of products, including kitchen sinks, sanitaryware, mirrors and cabinets, and faucets. It also offers pan-India on-site installation and service. The brand has grown its revenues six times over the last 12 months and is now targeting ₹100 Crore in revenue over the next two years.
“Our ambition is not simply to build another fittings company. We want to build a consumer brand for one of the most frequently used parts of every home. Design and technology get consumers to choose us, but warranty, service and product reliability are what earn their trust,” said Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder, Lorazzo.
Taking on a Category Built on Decades of Legacy
India’s kitchen and bathroom fittings market remains one of the country’s most traditional consumer categories. For decades, consumers have largely chosen from a handful of legacy brands, with purchase decisions often influenced by plumbers, contractors and channel partners rather than the end consumer.
Lorazzo believes the category is ready for a truly disruptor brand. The company is bringing together contemporary design, technology and functional innovation to improve consumer experience across a category that has historically been driven more by basic functionality and distribution muscle.
From faucets, sinks and statement wash basins to smart toilets, bidets and shower systems, Lorazzo is building a portfolio designed around how modern consumers want their homes to look, function and feel.
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