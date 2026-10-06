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TAL Reopens Applications for Inaugural 2027 Cohort
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Cape Town, South Africa: The Transformative African Leadership (TAL) programme has reopened applications for its inaugural 2027 cohort, following strong interest from professionals across Africa.
Applications were received from West, East, Central, Southern and North Africa, showing the programme’s broad geographic reach.
The 10-month programme begins on 1 February 2027 and will bring together a cohort of 25–30 participants. It combines online learning with two in-person residencies, in Nairobi from 1–5 February 2027 and Rabat from 4–8 October 2027.
TAL is designed for experienced professionals already influencing decisions within their organisations, institutions and sectors.
The curriculum engages with current debates around democratic governance, geopolitics, artificial intelligence, climate change, security, industrialisation, regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Rather than treating these as separate themes, TAL explores how they intersect and shape leadership, institutions and development across the continent. These issues are examined from historical, national, regional and global perspectives, alongside the opportunities they present for Africa.
Dr Penny Parenzee, Senior Programme Manager at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, says TAL encourages participants to examine Africa’s development challenges in a broader context.
She says, “The programme asks participants to look beyond the challenges and identify where the opportunities lie. Agenda 2063 provides an important backdrop for these discussions, while African perspectives anchor how we examine the continent’s development and the leadership needed to drive transformation. Participants will also leave the programme with a deep understanding of the AfCFTA and its potential for Africa.”
TAL is jointly designed and delivered by the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town, South Africa; the Public Policy School at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco; Université Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegal; and the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.
Dr Nouzha Chekrouni, Academic Director of Leadership Programmes at the Public Policy School, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, says: “TAL is a bold, first-of-its-kind programme designed for African leaders who want to help shape the continent’s transformation. From self-mastery to systemic change, it equips participants with the mindset, tools and rigour to navigate disruption, challenge existing systems and lead with greater impact.”
The cohort will work alongside scholars, policymakers, practitioners and peers from across Africa, bringing a mix of regional and professional experience into the programme.
TAL also has a strong applied element, including a collaborative capstone project focused on building a regional value chain and putting ideas around industrialisation, economic integration and AfCFTA into practice.
TAL is open to African citizens, including those living and working outside the continent. A university degree is not required, with relevant professional and leadership experience forming an important part of the selection process.
Applications for the 2027 cohort are now open.
For more information, to download the programme brochure or to apply, visit
Applications were received from West, East, Central, Southern and North Africa, showing the programme’s broad geographic reach.
The 10-month programme begins on 1 February 2027 and will bring together a cohort of 25–30 participants. It combines online learning with two in-person residencies, in Nairobi from 1–5 February 2027 and Rabat from 4–8 October 2027.
TAL is designed for experienced professionals already influencing decisions within their organisations, institutions and sectors.
The curriculum engages with current debates around democratic governance, geopolitics, artificial intelligence, climate change, security, industrialisation, regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Rather than treating these as separate themes, TAL explores how they intersect and shape leadership, institutions and development across the continent. These issues are examined from historical, national, regional and global perspectives, alongside the opportunities they present for Africa.
Dr Penny Parenzee, Senior Programme Manager at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, says TAL encourages participants to examine Africa’s development challenges in a broader context.
She says, “The programme asks participants to look beyond the challenges and identify where the opportunities lie. Agenda 2063 provides an important backdrop for these discussions, while African perspectives anchor how we examine the continent’s development and the leadership needed to drive transformation. Participants will also leave the programme with a deep understanding of the AfCFTA and its potential for Africa.”
TAL is jointly designed and delivered by the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town, South Africa; the Public Policy School at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco; Université Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegal; and the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.
Dr Nouzha Chekrouni, Academic Director of Leadership Programmes at the Public Policy School, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, says: “TAL is a bold, first-of-its-kind programme designed for African leaders who want to help shape the continent’s transformation. From self-mastery to systemic change, it equips participants with the mindset, tools and rigour to navigate disruption, challenge existing systems and lead with greater impact.”
The cohort will work alongside scholars, policymakers, practitioners and peers from across Africa, bringing a mix of regional and professional experience into the programme.
TAL also has a strong applied element, including a collaborative capstone project focused on building a regional value chain and putting ideas around industrialisation, economic integration and AfCFTA into practice.
TAL is open to African citizens, including those living and working outside the continent. A university degree is not required, with relevant professional and leadership experience forming an important part of the selection process.
Applications for the 2027 cohort are now open.
For more information, to download the programme brochure or to apply, visit
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