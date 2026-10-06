403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Integrated Transport Centre Launches Zayed International Airport Taxi Services with a Fleet of 800 Vehicles
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 6 October 2026 – The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports, has announced the launch of Zayed International Airport taxi services, featuring a modern and diverse fleet of premium and standard taxis, alongside enhanced services for passengers. The initiative aims to improve the quality, comfort and overall mobility experience to and from the airport.
The new fleet, operated by Al Arabia Transportation Taxi Company, comprises 800 vehicles, including 500 vehicles dedicated to serving Zayed International Airport, in addition to 300 vehicles serving Abu Dhabi city and supporting airport taxi operations during peak periods. This provides greater flexibility in vehicle allocation and enables a more responsive approach to demand during peak seasons and major events.
The launch of the new fleet took place during an official ceremony held at Zayed International Airport, attended by H.E. Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre; Sheikh Sultan Majid bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Al Arabia Transportation Taxi Company; and Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, alongside senior officials.
The launch forms part of the Centre’s efforts to develop airport-related transport services and enhance the integration of passengers’ journeys to and from destinations across the emirate. It also supports the continued growth in passenger traffic and the provision of efficient and high-quality transport services.
Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “A passenger’s journey from the airport to their final destination forms an essential part of their experience in Abu Dhabi. From this perspective, we have focused on enhancing Zayed International Airport taxi services through a modern and diverse fleet that reflects the quality and excellence passengers experience from the moment they arrive. We remain committed to developing an integrated and sustainable transport system in line with the highest global standards, keeping pace with the continued growth in passenger numbers, providing a seamless and safe mobility experience, enhancing quality of life, and elevating the experience of both visitors and residents.”
The initiative coincides with the continued achievements of Zayed International Airport, which was named “Best Airport for Arrival Experience in the World” for the third consecutive year as part of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards presented by the Airports Council International (ACI), based on passenger feedback.
Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “For many of our guests, arriving into Zayed International Airport is their first impression of Abu Dhabi, and the Emirati hospitality defines how we shape it. Being recognised by passengers as the world's best airport for arrivals sets a standard we are committed to extending beyond the terminal. Through our partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre, we are aligning airport operations and city mobility to deliver a connected customer journey that maintains the same standard of welcome from the moment guests land to their final destination."
Mir Mazhar Ahmed, General Manager of Al Arabia Transportation Taxi Company, said: “We extend our thanks to the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Airports for their cooperation and trust. We reaffirm our commitment to providing taxi services that meet the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency, supported by a modern fleet that contributes to a comfortable and safe mobility experience for passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport.”
The initiative reflects the collaboration between the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Airports to provide an integrated mobility experience for passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport, driven by a shared commitment to enhancing service quality and improving connectivity between the airport and destinations across the emirate.
The new fleet, operated by Al Arabia Transportation Taxi Company, comprises 800 vehicles, including 500 vehicles dedicated to serving Zayed International Airport, in addition to 300 vehicles serving Abu Dhabi city and supporting airport taxi operations during peak periods. This provides greater flexibility in vehicle allocation and enables a more responsive approach to demand during peak seasons and major events.
The launch of the new fleet took place during an official ceremony held at Zayed International Airport, attended by H.E. Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre; Sheikh Sultan Majid bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Al Arabia Transportation Taxi Company; and Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, alongside senior officials.
The launch forms part of the Centre’s efforts to develop airport-related transport services and enhance the integration of passengers’ journeys to and from destinations across the emirate. It also supports the continued growth in passenger traffic and the provision of efficient and high-quality transport services.
Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “A passenger’s journey from the airport to their final destination forms an essential part of their experience in Abu Dhabi. From this perspective, we have focused on enhancing Zayed International Airport taxi services through a modern and diverse fleet that reflects the quality and excellence passengers experience from the moment they arrive. We remain committed to developing an integrated and sustainable transport system in line with the highest global standards, keeping pace with the continued growth in passenger numbers, providing a seamless and safe mobility experience, enhancing quality of life, and elevating the experience of both visitors and residents.”
The initiative coincides with the continued achievements of Zayed International Airport, which was named “Best Airport for Arrival Experience in the World” for the third consecutive year as part of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards presented by the Airports Council International (ACI), based on passenger feedback.
Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “For many of our guests, arriving into Zayed International Airport is their first impression of Abu Dhabi, and the Emirati hospitality defines how we shape it. Being recognised by passengers as the world's best airport for arrivals sets a standard we are committed to extending beyond the terminal. Through our partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre, we are aligning airport operations and city mobility to deliver a connected customer journey that maintains the same standard of welcome from the moment guests land to their final destination."
Mir Mazhar Ahmed, General Manager of Al Arabia Transportation Taxi Company, said: “We extend our thanks to the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Airports for their cooperation and trust. We reaffirm our commitment to providing taxi services that meet the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency, supported by a modern fleet that contributes to a comfortable and safe mobility experience for passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport.”
The initiative reflects the collaboration between the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Airports to provide an integrated mobility experience for passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport, driven by a shared commitment to enhancing service quality and improving connectivity between the airport and destinations across the emirate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment