MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Katherine Blease, CEO and co-owner of Intranet Communications Group, Inc. (ICG), is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where she will share insights on Information Communication Technology and low-voltage contracting within the construction industry.Blue Collar America is a cinematic docuseries spotlighting contractors, trade experts and construction leaders, exploring how they use skill, leadership and execution to build, manage and scale businesses.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Blease will explore how ICT infrastructure, fiber optics, wireless, security, and structured cabling drive the modern AI and data-driven economy, alongside strategies for solving construction labor challenges through strategic national partnerships rather than traditional manpower models.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Katherine's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Katherine Blease

Blue Collar America TV

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Katherine Blease to Appear on Blue Collar America TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 06, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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