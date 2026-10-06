RUDIA Selected By Korea's MUSINSA Beauty, Heads To Beautyworld Tashkent In November

Bottles and jars of RUDIA skincare products arranged on a stone ledge

MUSINSA Beauty Hongdae in Seoul, where RUDIA is sold.

Korean anti-aging brand joins a retailer that selects the brands it carries, and will take its seven-product line to Beautyworld Tashkent in November

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RUDIA, a Korean premium anti-aging skincare brand operated by Corporation Dreamcos, has been selected by MUSINSA Beauty and is now sold at MUSINSA Beauty Hongdae, the beauty store that opened in Seoul on September 11. MUSINSA Beauty is the beauty channel of MUSINSA, the largest online fashion platform in South Korea, and it is not open to any brand that applies: the products it carries are chosen through its own evaluation, which makes placement there a mark of standing in the Korean market.MUSINSA's first standalone beauty store, it spans 1,262 square meters over four floors and carries some 870 brands and 12,000 products, about 600 of them beauty brands. MUSINSA Beauty decides what goes on those shelves, and for a skincare brand, being chosen for that line-up is a competitive result: the channel reaches a young Korean audience that other retailers struggle to hold, and the brands it carries are read by shoppers, and increasingly by overseas buyers, as having been selected. Its reach now extends beyond Korea as well. Beauty sales on MUSINSA's global store rose more than fivefold year on year between January and mid-September 2026, according to MUSINSA. RUDIA is carried in the store's specialist skincare section, a format Korean retailers call pharmacy beauty, run with the pharmacy chain Onnuri on the basement floor, where at least two pharmacists are on duty to recommend products according to a customer's skin concerns and daily habits. A brand can only be sold that way if its products are specific enough to be matched to a particular concern in the first place.RUDIA sells seven products there: three ampoules, three serums and one cream. Each product addresses a different concern, so that a customer chooses the items that match their own skin rather than following a single standard routine. The best known is the Vegan Collagen Ampoule, which uses plant-derived collagen broken down into low-molecular-weight particles so that it absorbs without leaving a sticky finish. It is sold in boxes of three 20 ml vials.That approach is what defines the brand. Rather than a broad line of general-purpose products, RUDIA develops concentrated formulas for specific concerns, and positions itself on what is in each formula and what it is intended to do. Ampoules and serums are bought that way in most markets: shoppers read the ingredient list, compare concentrations and want to know how a product fits their routine before paying for it.Corporation Dreamcos is now looking to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for RUDIA, where interest in Korean cosmetics has grown over recent years and where shoppers increasingly ask about active ingredients and results rather than brand names alone. RUDIA aims to be known in both markets as a premium brand built on functional skincare, with its message centred on K-beauty and concern-specific care.Its first step there is Beautyworld Tashkent 2026, held at the CAEx exhibition complex in the Uzbek capital from November 19 to 21. The fair runs under licence from Messe Frankfurt and serves as the main meeting point for beauty distributors and retailers in Central Asia, drawing more than 130 exhibitors in 2025. RUDIA will present its ampoule, serum and cream line there and hold meetings with buyers interested in the Korean skincare category.Corporation Dreamcos operates a range of beauty brands including RUDIA, SALMON:LAB, LOVELYCC, LADYBIZ and DUFT&DOFT.

Kang Ho-min

Corporation Dreamcos

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RUDIA Selected by Korea's MUSINSA Beauty, Heads to Beautyworld Tashkent in November News Provided By Corporation Dreamcos October 06, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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