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BlueFive Capital Enters Indonesia Through a Strategic Investment in Majoris Asset Management
(MENAFN- Kalima Communications) BlueFive Capital today announced its investment in PT Majoris Asset Management, one of Indonesia’s fastest growing asset managers. As part of the transaction, Majoris Asset Management will be rebranded as BlueFiveMajoris. Both the investment and the rebranding are subject to Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) approval, Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority.
Regulated by OJK, the firm is one of Indonesia’s leading providers of Sharia-compliant investment products serving more than 700,000 retail customers and 50 institutional clients, with a focus on money markets and fixed income products.
The transaction will be undertaken through BlueFive Capital’s Sharia-compliant investment platform BlueFive786 and marks the Group’s entry into Southeast Asia, home to a quarter of the world’s Muslims.
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, represents one of the region’s most compelling long-term opportunities. A younger, more financially literate population is seeking not just financial returns but purpose, sustainability and long-term impact – principles that are shared with the goals of Islamic Finance. At the same time, Sharia-compliant investment products account for only about 10 percent of the asset management market, highlighting the significant opportunity for professionally managed products that comply with Islamic finance principles.
The partnership combines Majoris’ local asset management expertise and distribution capabilities with BlueFive Capital’s access to a large international investor base as well as curated Sharia-compliant investment products that meet the growing demand from Indonesian investors.
Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “We are pleased to partner with Majoris to position it as a key player in bridging the large Indonesian market with our international investor network and Sharia-compliant investment solutions. Indonesia is a strategic market for BlueFive Capital as it combines scale, a deep domestic investor base and growing demand for investment products that meet both financial objectives and Sharia principles.”
Arsjad Rasjid, Founder of Majoris Asset Management, said: “Majoris was built with a clear understanding of the Indonesian market and the needs of its investors, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to take that further by combining our local knowledge and capabilities with BlueFive Capital’s international experience and network. For us, this is about creating better access to high-quality Sharia-compliant investment opportunities for Indonesian investors, while helping to build a deeper, more competitive Islamic finance market in Indonesia with stronger links to global capital and investment ecosystem."
Regulated by OJK, the firm is one of Indonesia’s leading providers of Sharia-compliant investment products serving more than 700,000 retail customers and 50 institutional clients, with a focus on money markets and fixed income products.
The transaction will be undertaken through BlueFive Capital’s Sharia-compliant investment platform BlueFive786 and marks the Group’s entry into Southeast Asia, home to a quarter of the world’s Muslims.
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, represents one of the region’s most compelling long-term opportunities. A younger, more financially literate population is seeking not just financial returns but purpose, sustainability and long-term impact – principles that are shared with the goals of Islamic Finance. At the same time, Sharia-compliant investment products account for only about 10 percent of the asset management market, highlighting the significant opportunity for professionally managed products that comply with Islamic finance principles.
The partnership combines Majoris’ local asset management expertise and distribution capabilities with BlueFive Capital’s access to a large international investor base as well as curated Sharia-compliant investment products that meet the growing demand from Indonesian investors.
Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “We are pleased to partner with Majoris to position it as a key player in bridging the large Indonesian market with our international investor network and Sharia-compliant investment solutions. Indonesia is a strategic market for BlueFive Capital as it combines scale, a deep domestic investor base and growing demand for investment products that meet both financial objectives and Sharia principles.”
Arsjad Rasjid, Founder of Majoris Asset Management, said: “Majoris was built with a clear understanding of the Indonesian market and the needs of its investors, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to take that further by combining our local knowledge and capabilities with BlueFive Capital’s international experience and network. For us, this is about creating better access to high-quality Sharia-compliant investment opportunities for Indonesian investors, while helping to build a deeper, more competitive Islamic finance market in Indonesia with stronger links to global capital and investment ecosystem."
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