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Shamal gives The Square a permanent, year-round home in Nad Al Sheba
(MENAFN- IPN) Two record seasons and direct visitor feedback shape Dubai's first purpose-built open-air destination for dining, culture and community
A new permanent, year-round home, shaped by 718,000 visitors last season and 33% year-on-year growth
An expanded programme of dining, culture and live events, anchored by a new events arena
A 350,000 sq.ft site, more than double the size of its previous location, with over 3,000 parking spaces
Opening 21 November 2026, free to access
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 6 October 2026: Shamal Holding, the Dubai-born global investment company that owns and curates The Square, has announced that the destination will move to a new permanent home in Nad Al Sheba. Opening on 21st November 2026, it will operate as a year-round destination for dining, culture, live entertainment and community events.
Two seasons of strong demand and customer feedback directly shaped the new destination. Visitors consistently valued The Square’s dining experiences, open-air atmosphere and live entertainment, while asking for greater restaurant variety, more events and activities, family space, and vast parking and valet access during busy periods. The new site responds to those priorities and a programme designed to evolve throughout the year.
Located off Al Ain Road and spanning 350,000 sq.ft., it is more than double the size of the previous 171,000 sq.ft site.
The expanded destination will bring together landscaped outdoor dining areas, diverse culinary offerings, larger public and family areas, a bigger children’s recreational space and more than 3,000 parking spaces.
A major addition is a 24,000 sq.m events arena that will host expansive cultural and community moments. The year-round calendar will also bring a vibrant lineup spanning live music, art and film, automotive culture, food experiences, wellness, markets, workshops and family programming. The destination will remain free to access, with selected programme elements ticketed.
Among the first events at the new destination will be the sixth edition of Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, taking place on 21–22 November 2026 and bringing together classic cars, art and culture.
Alongside its events programme, The Square will offer 20 fine-dining and casual restaurants, cafes and experiences for every taste and occasion. These include returning firm favourites Cipriani, Public and Omar Odali, alongside homegrown entrants Hikiniku, a new concept by Home Bakery, The Espresso Lab and Shalwa, and international outlets Five Guys and Rowley's. The culinary offering spans Italian, French, Japanese, café and bakeries, speciality coffee, live-fire cooking and traditional Khaleeji cuisine, with further concepts to be announced.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said, "The Square started as a seasonal idea and Dubai turned it into a habit. More than 700,000 people came last season, a third more than the year before, and they told us clearly what they wanted: more variety, more room for families, more reasons to come back and easier ways to get here. Giving it a permanent, year-round home reflects how we invest at Shamal: we back the ideas Dubai’s residents embrace, and we build for the long term. This destination is part of a broader conviction that culture, community and everyday life belong together in the open air, and it’s a reflection of the ambition and energy that define this city."
From seasonal success to a year-round destination, The Square is a testament to the fact that Dubai continues to redefine what's possible.
The Square will be open from 21st November, every day, from 8am to 12am (midnight).
- ENDS –
A new permanent, year-round home, shaped by 718,000 visitors last season and 33% year-on-year growth
An expanded programme of dining, culture and live events, anchored by a new events arena
A 350,000 sq.ft site, more than double the size of its previous location, with over 3,000 parking spaces
Opening 21 November 2026, free to access
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 6 October 2026: Shamal Holding, the Dubai-born global investment company that owns and curates The Square, has announced that the destination will move to a new permanent home in Nad Al Sheba. Opening on 21st November 2026, it will operate as a year-round destination for dining, culture, live entertainment and community events.
Two seasons of strong demand and customer feedback directly shaped the new destination. Visitors consistently valued The Square’s dining experiences, open-air atmosphere and live entertainment, while asking for greater restaurant variety, more events and activities, family space, and vast parking and valet access during busy periods. The new site responds to those priorities and a programme designed to evolve throughout the year.
Located off Al Ain Road and spanning 350,000 sq.ft., it is more than double the size of the previous 171,000 sq.ft site.
The expanded destination will bring together landscaped outdoor dining areas, diverse culinary offerings, larger public and family areas, a bigger children’s recreational space and more than 3,000 parking spaces.
A major addition is a 24,000 sq.m events arena that will host expansive cultural and community moments. The year-round calendar will also bring a vibrant lineup spanning live music, art and film, automotive culture, food experiences, wellness, markets, workshops and family programming. The destination will remain free to access, with selected programme elements ticketed.
Among the first events at the new destination will be the sixth edition of Icons of Porsche, the largest automotive festival in the region, taking place on 21–22 November 2026 and bringing together classic cars, art and culture.
Alongside its events programme, The Square will offer 20 fine-dining and casual restaurants, cafes and experiences for every taste and occasion. These include returning firm favourites Cipriani, Public and Omar Odali, alongside homegrown entrants Hikiniku, a new concept by Home Bakery, The Espresso Lab and Shalwa, and international outlets Five Guys and Rowley's. The culinary offering spans Italian, French, Japanese, café and bakeries, speciality coffee, live-fire cooking and traditional Khaleeji cuisine, with further concepts to be announced.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said, "The Square started as a seasonal idea and Dubai turned it into a habit. More than 700,000 people came last season, a third more than the year before, and they told us clearly what they wanted: more variety, more room for families, more reasons to come back and easier ways to get here. Giving it a permanent, year-round home reflects how we invest at Shamal: we back the ideas Dubai’s residents embrace, and we build for the long term. This destination is part of a broader conviction that culture, community and everyday life belong together in the open air, and it’s a reflection of the ambition and energy that define this city."
From seasonal success to a year-round destination, The Square is a testament to the fact that Dubai continues to redefine what's possible.
The Square will be open from 21st November, every day, from 8am to 12am (midnight).
- ENDS –
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