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hayo Joins Linux Foundation and CAMARA Project to Accelerate Network API Adoption Across Africa and the Middle East
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The membership supports open, standards-based network APIs and digital identity services across fast-growing telecom ecosystems.
New York City, U.S., 6th October 2026 – hayo, a digital infrastructure provider, has joined the Linux Foundation and become a member of the CAMARA Project to accelerate the adoption of network APIs across Africa and the Middle East. With the worldwide network API market forecast to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $6.9 billion by 2029 according to IDC, hayo is helping to shape the future of network-based services, digital identity and authentication across high-growth markets.
CAMARA is an open-source project within the Linux Foundation, focused on defining, developing and testing telco northbound APIs related to Service and Service Management. By providing standardized, developer-friendly interfaces, CAMARA enables broad and consistent adoption across operators and geographies. The project works in close collaboration with the GSMA Operator Platform Group to align API requirements and publish API definitions. As both a CAMARA consultant and infrastructure partner, hayo is working closely with mobile network operators, hyperscalers, CPaaS providers, aggregators and enterprises to bring standardized network APIs to market and unlock new digital opportunities.
“Network APIs are quickly becoming one of the most important foundations for the next generation of digital services, and operators have a vital role to play in digital identity, fraud prevention and customer trust,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at hayo. “Joining the Linux Foundation and becoming a CAMARA member reflects our long-term commitment to open standards, interoperability and collaboration across the industry. Operators should be able to participate in the network API economy no matter their size or geography, and we are committed to making that possible.”
hayo is actively investing in network APIs to help operators utilize and monetize new network capabilities through standards-based frameworks. Its platform supports CAMARA-aligned APIs which provide access to services including Number Verification, SIM Swap Detection, Device Location/Status, Know Your Customer (KYC) Match, and Quality on Demand. This enables operators to make the most of growing digital identity, anti-fraud and authentication opportunities, while driving new revenue streams. As part of the CAMARA ecosystem, hayo is bridging the gap between standards development and real-world deployment across Africa, the Middle East and other dynamic markets.
“Open standards need to be accessible and easy-to-adopt to make a real difference across the industry. CAMARA brings together the operators, technology providers and ecosystem partners needed to make that happen, while bringing new network capabilities to market,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. “We see huge potential for network APIs to improve security, strengthen digital identity, reduce fraud and enhance digital experiences across the globe, and we’re excited to work with hayo to make a real impact.”
The news builds on hayo’s broader Network API strategy and ongoing work with operators and governments to build resilient digital ecosystems that improve performance, strengthen trust, and create lasting national and commercial value. By transforming complex sector data into a clear operating picture, it gives organizations the visibility to make informed decisions and the infrastructure to act with confidence.
About hayo
hayo designs, builds and runs the critical digital infrastructure that governments and operators depend on. By transforming complex sector data into a clear operating picture, it gives organizations the visibility to make informed decisions and the infrastructure to act with confidence.
For governments, hayo strengthens national capability through trusted infrastructure that improves public services, safeguards consumers and enhances national security. For operators, it protects critical networks, enables trusted digital identity and creates new commercial value from network capabilities.
From strategy and commercial design through to deployment, operation and continuous optimization, hayo remains accountable for the outcomes it delivers. Combining strategic expertise with long term operational ownership, hayo helps customers build resilient digital ecosystems that improve performance, strengthen trust and create lasting national and commercial value.
New York City, U.S., 6th October 2026 – hayo, a digital infrastructure provider, has joined the Linux Foundation and become a member of the CAMARA Project to accelerate the adoption of network APIs across Africa and the Middle East. With the worldwide network API market forecast to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $6.9 billion by 2029 according to IDC, hayo is helping to shape the future of network-based services, digital identity and authentication across high-growth markets.
CAMARA is an open-source project within the Linux Foundation, focused on defining, developing and testing telco northbound APIs related to Service and Service Management. By providing standardized, developer-friendly interfaces, CAMARA enables broad and consistent adoption across operators and geographies. The project works in close collaboration with the GSMA Operator Platform Group to align API requirements and publish API definitions. As both a CAMARA consultant and infrastructure partner, hayo is working closely with mobile network operators, hyperscalers, CPaaS providers, aggregators and enterprises to bring standardized network APIs to market and unlock new digital opportunities.
“Network APIs are quickly becoming one of the most important foundations for the next generation of digital services, and operators have a vital role to play in digital identity, fraud prevention and customer trust,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at hayo. “Joining the Linux Foundation and becoming a CAMARA member reflects our long-term commitment to open standards, interoperability and collaboration across the industry. Operators should be able to participate in the network API economy no matter their size or geography, and we are committed to making that possible.”
hayo is actively investing in network APIs to help operators utilize and monetize new network capabilities through standards-based frameworks. Its platform supports CAMARA-aligned APIs which provide access to services including Number Verification, SIM Swap Detection, Device Location/Status, Know Your Customer (KYC) Match, and Quality on Demand. This enables operators to make the most of growing digital identity, anti-fraud and authentication opportunities, while driving new revenue streams. As part of the CAMARA ecosystem, hayo is bridging the gap between standards development and real-world deployment across Africa, the Middle East and other dynamic markets.
“Open standards need to be accessible and easy-to-adopt to make a real difference across the industry. CAMARA brings together the operators, technology providers and ecosystem partners needed to make that happen, while bringing new network capabilities to market,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. “We see huge potential for network APIs to improve security, strengthen digital identity, reduce fraud and enhance digital experiences across the globe, and we’re excited to work with hayo to make a real impact.”
The news builds on hayo’s broader Network API strategy and ongoing work with operators and governments to build resilient digital ecosystems that improve performance, strengthen trust, and create lasting national and commercial value. By transforming complex sector data into a clear operating picture, it gives organizations the visibility to make informed decisions and the infrastructure to act with confidence.
About hayo
hayo designs, builds and runs the critical digital infrastructure that governments and operators depend on. By transforming complex sector data into a clear operating picture, it gives organizations the visibility to make informed decisions and the infrastructure to act with confidence.
For governments, hayo strengthens national capability through trusted infrastructure that improves public services, safeguards consumers and enhances national security. For operators, it protects critical networks, enables trusted digital identity and creates new commercial value from network capabilities.
From strategy and commercial design through to deployment, operation and continuous optimization, hayo remains accountable for the outcomes it delivers. Combining strategic expertise with long term operational ownership, hayo helps customers build resilient digital ecosystems that improve performance, strengthen trust and create lasting national and commercial value.
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