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Epsilon and Megaport Partner to Expand Network Reach Across North America
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The partnership expands Epsilon’s network footprint across the United States and Canada, extending global connectivity for customers
Singapore, 6 October 2026 – Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a global interconnectivity provider, and Megaport, a leading global automated infrastructure platform, have partnered to expand Epsilon’s network footprint in North America. Customers can now access Megaport’s compute, network, and storage across the United States and Canada via Epsilon, with software-defined connectivity to key data centre, cloud and internet exchange hubs across the region.
North America is expected to account for 43% of a global addressable IT market worth more than US$6 trillion in 2026, according to Omdia. Epsilon and Megaport’s partnership enables high-performance, on-demand connectivity across the companies’ software-defined networks, addressing growing customer demand for flexible, low-latency connectivity between key markets in the United States and Canada. Customers can access a wider range of destinations through a simplified connectivity experience, whether they are growing within North America or expanding into the region from international markets.
“North America is a key market for our customers, with growing demand for high-performance access to cloud, data centre and digital infrastructure across the region,” said Warren Aw, Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon. “By partnering with Megaport, we’re simplifying how our customers can connect and accelerate their growth in the United States and Canada. Together, we’re hugely expanding the opportunities available to our customers, and making global connectivity more seamless than ever.”
Epsilon and Megaport’s collaboration enables cloud access across North America to bring the application experience closer to customers and their users, while connecting cloud regions securely and on demand. The partnership also improves global content delivery performance and enhances business continuity with geo-redundant backup environments across markets.
“Our collaboration with Epsilon brings together two complementary platforms to give customers more choice in how and where they connect,” said Misha Cetrone, Executive VP, NAM & Global Alliances at Megaport. “We’re combining our strengths for unparalleled global connectivity, while creating new compute, network, and storage possibilities for businesses around the world. We’re excited to help more customers connect and grow across North America with our automated, globally connected infrastructure platform.”
The collaboration delivers a range of benefits for businesses across regions. Customers already operating in the United States and Canada gain more options to connect their locations, cloud environments and data centres with added network resilience and redundancy. Organisations in Europe, Asia-Pacific and other global markets can simplify expansion into North America using a consistent, high-performance interconnection fabric to scale workloads. Epsilon and Megaport are together delivering on-demand connectivity to hundreds of global cloud regions, with support for hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.
About Epsilon Telecommunications
Epsilon Telecommunications is a global interconnectivity provider, headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia, that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world. Its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.
Epsilon offers fully-managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration, and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to the world's leading data centres, clouds, and internet exchanges. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone with extensive presence across Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Asia, including mainland China and South Korea.
About Megaport
Deploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage — globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks with a global AI inference platform. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,200+ enabled locations worldwide. The Megaport Network is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Start building at megaport.com.
Singapore, 6 October 2026 – Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a global interconnectivity provider, and Megaport, a leading global automated infrastructure platform, have partnered to expand Epsilon’s network footprint in North America. Customers can now access Megaport’s compute, network, and storage across the United States and Canada via Epsilon, with software-defined connectivity to key data centre, cloud and internet exchange hubs across the region.
North America is expected to account for 43% of a global addressable IT market worth more than US$6 trillion in 2026, according to Omdia. Epsilon and Megaport’s partnership enables high-performance, on-demand connectivity across the companies’ software-defined networks, addressing growing customer demand for flexible, low-latency connectivity between key markets in the United States and Canada. Customers can access a wider range of destinations through a simplified connectivity experience, whether they are growing within North America or expanding into the region from international markets.
“North America is a key market for our customers, with growing demand for high-performance access to cloud, data centre and digital infrastructure across the region,” said Warren Aw, Chief Commercial Officer at Epsilon. “By partnering with Megaport, we’re simplifying how our customers can connect and accelerate their growth in the United States and Canada. Together, we’re hugely expanding the opportunities available to our customers, and making global connectivity more seamless than ever.”
Epsilon and Megaport’s collaboration enables cloud access across North America to bring the application experience closer to customers and their users, while connecting cloud regions securely and on demand. The partnership also improves global content delivery performance and enhances business continuity with geo-redundant backup environments across markets.
“Our collaboration with Epsilon brings together two complementary platforms to give customers more choice in how and where they connect,” said Misha Cetrone, Executive VP, NAM & Global Alliances at Megaport. “We’re combining our strengths for unparalleled global connectivity, while creating new compute, network, and storage possibilities for businesses around the world. We’re excited to help more customers connect and grow across North America with our automated, globally connected infrastructure platform.”
The collaboration delivers a range of benefits for businesses across regions. Customers already operating in the United States and Canada gain more options to connect their locations, cloud environments and data centres with added network resilience and redundancy. Organisations in Europe, Asia-Pacific and other global markets can simplify expansion into North America using a consistent, high-performance interconnection fabric to scale workloads. Epsilon and Megaport are together delivering on-demand connectivity to hundreds of global cloud regions, with support for hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.
About Epsilon Telecommunications
Epsilon Telecommunications is a global interconnectivity provider, headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia, that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world. Its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny, provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.
Epsilon offers fully-managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration, and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to the world's leading data centres, clouds, and internet exchanges. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone with extensive presence across Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Asia, including mainland China and South Korea.
About Megaport
Deploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage — globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks with a global AI inference platform. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,200+ enabled locations worldwide. The Megaport Network is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Start building at megaport.com.
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