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TOD by beIN Partners with GHMZA Group on New Gulf Psychological Thriller Series As its Latest TOD STUDIOS Originals
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Kuwait City, Kuwait – 6 October 2026 – TOD by beIN, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform from beIN MEDIA GROUP, has signed an agreement with GHMZA Group to develop and produce its latest TOD STUDIOS Original, a new Gulf drama series that further strengthens the Group’s investment in original Arabic storytelling and locally relevant entertainment.
The series will be filmed and produced entirely in Kuwait, bringing together the creative capabilities of TOD STUDIOS and GHMZA Group to develop a contemporary production rooted in Gulf culture, identity and experiences.
As part of the collaboration, TOD STUDIOS will work closely with GHMZA Group across the creative development of the project, including the concept, dramatic treatment and screenplay. The development process will bring together writers and specialists from a range of creative and cultural disciplines to shape an authentic and distinctive story world.
The psychological and social thriller will explore themes relevant to younger audiences, including their evolving relationship with family, society and the digital world, while presenting Gulf stories through a modern narrative and visual approach.
The project reflects TOD by beIN’s continued focus on expanding its Arabic entertainment proposition alongside its premium sports offering, while supporting regional talent and creating content designed to resonate with audiences across MENA.
For GHMZA Group, the collaboration supports its strategy to expand the development and production of Gulf drama and build long-term partnerships with leading regional and international media platforms, strengthening the presence of Gulf and Arab productions on the wider entertainment landscape.
Further details on the cast, creative team, production schedule and release plans will be announced at a later stage.
The series will be filmed and produced entirely in Kuwait, bringing together the creative capabilities of TOD STUDIOS and GHMZA Group to develop a contemporary production rooted in Gulf culture, identity and experiences.
As part of the collaboration, TOD STUDIOS will work closely with GHMZA Group across the creative development of the project, including the concept, dramatic treatment and screenplay. The development process will bring together writers and specialists from a range of creative and cultural disciplines to shape an authentic and distinctive story world.
The psychological and social thriller will explore themes relevant to younger audiences, including their evolving relationship with family, society and the digital world, while presenting Gulf stories through a modern narrative and visual approach.
The project reflects TOD by beIN’s continued focus on expanding its Arabic entertainment proposition alongside its premium sports offering, while supporting regional talent and creating content designed to resonate with audiences across MENA.
For GHMZA Group, the collaboration supports its strategy to expand the development and production of Gulf drama and build long-term partnerships with leading regional and international media platforms, strengthening the presence of Gulf and Arab productions on the wider entertainment landscape.
Further details on the cast, creative team, production schedule and release plans will be announced at a later stage.
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