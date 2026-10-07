Leonardo DRS Establishes UK Subsidiary and Launches Local Capabilities for its Tactical Radars including Full Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Cision) New DRS UK capability will support growing demand for counter-UAS, air defence and active protection system applications



ARLINGTON, Va.– Oct. 5, 2026 - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced the establishment of DRS UK, a new subsidiary created to support the c’mpany’s business in the United Kingdom, along with the launch of local production of tactical radars in the UK.



The newly purpose-built production site ex’ands DRS’s manufacturing footprint and creates a dedicated local presence to support UK defence customers, industry partners and system integrators. The company said the investment is intended to strengthen long-term support for UK programmes and provide greater flexibility to meet evolving operational requirements.



DRS tactical radars are designed to detect, track and classify a wide range of airborne and ground threats, including unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and rockets, artillery and mortars (RAM). The radars support counter-UAS, air defence, force protection and active protection system applications.



DRS said more than 10,000 radar panels have been deployed worldwide with operational service with the United States Armed Forces, NATO allies and other international customers.



“Our investment in UK-based manufacturing for advanced sensing technologies reinforces the industrial capability, supply chain resilience and skilled workforce needed to support critical defenc” priorities,” said Max Cohen, senior vice president and general manager’overseeing DRS’s tactical “adar portfolio. “By establishing this local capacity, we are creating high-value engineering and manufacturing opportunities while positioning DRS UK to support future export growth and deliver greater value to customers across”the UK and Europe.”



The UK operation will serve as a’strategic hub for DRS’s tactical radar business in the UK and Europe, the company said.



About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, ’nd meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“statements that constitute”“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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