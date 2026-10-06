Kazmunaygas Digital Twin Targets 2.9M Tons Of Extra Oil By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The scaling up of KazMunayGas' Digital Twin project is expected to generate 2.9 million tons of additional oil production by 2030, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas JSC Askhat Khassenov said at a government meeting.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh government.

“The scaling up of the Digital Twin will cover the top 12 fields, which account for about 90% of production. The expected effect from the implementation of the project by 2030 will amount to 2.9 million tons of additional production,” Khassenov said.

The first digital twin project using artificial intelligence has been implemented at the East Moldabek field, which has oil reserves of about 14.8 million tons, while the share of reserves developed for production stood at 36.7%.

According to Khassenov, a digital reservoir model using AI algorithms calculated more than 600 development scenarios in six days, compared with more than a month previously.

The modeling helped optimize drilling. Instead of the six vertical wells initially planned, the system determined that two horizontal wells should be drilled.

The optimization generated an economic effect of 640 million tenge ($1.41 million) and increased oil production by 45%, Khassenov said.

“Previously, such decisions were made based on a limited set of scenarios selected analytically in different systems. With the use of the Digital Twin, we see the potential to obtain additional oil production of 161,000 tons at this field, which is equivalent to about 16 billion tenge ($35.17 million),” Khassenov said.

A digital well for online drilling monitoring and digital production using intelligent control stations has also been introduced at the field.

These solutions reduce production losses by up to 5% and labor costs by up to 15%, according to Khassenov.

The exchange rate used by Trend is $1 = 454.98 tenge.