FGREALTY Receives Platinum Award From Qatari Diar

The Platinum Award recognizes FGREALTY's real estate performance in Lusail.

The Platinum Award recognizes FGREALTY's real estate performance in Lusail.

Recognition highlights FGREALTY's real estate performance and continued work with buyers and investors across Lusail

- Serban Gabriel Spirea, CEO FGREALTYDOHA, QATAR, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --On September 28, 2026, FGREALTY has received the Platinum Award from Qatari Diar in recognition of its real estate performance in Lusail, one of Qatar's largest master planned developments.The recognition reflects FGREALTY 's work connecting buyers and investors with residential and investment opportunities across Lusail, while supporting clients through property selection, investment decisions, and transactions. Lusail is Qatari Diar's flagship development and spans approximately 38 square kilometers across 19 integrated districts. The city is planned to accommodate more than 200,000 residents and around 170,000 workers, alongside commercial, retail, entertainment, hospitality, and community facilities.FGREALTY's Lusail portfolio includes apartments, villas, townhouses, duplexes, penthouses, land plots, retail shops, offices, whole residential buildings, and other specialized property types. The brokerage works across areas including Marina District, Waterfront District, Fox Hills, Entertainment City, and Qetaifan Island North.The recognition adds to FGREALTY's existing record of industry awards, including the Property Finder Best Quality Brokerage award and International Property Awards recognition for its Qatar agency and website. Lusail is also among Qatar's designated freehold areas where eligible non-Qatari buyers can own property, according to the Ministry of Justice. FGREALTY supports local and international clients with property selection, ownership considerations, transaction coordination, relocation requirements, and investment guidance.About FGREALTYFGREALTY is a Qatar based real estate brokerage helping local and international buyers, investors, tenants, and businesses identify property opportunities across Qatar. The company provides verified listings, market guidance, property selection support, and transaction assistance across residential and commercial real estate.

Haya Samain

fgrealty

+974 3355 7800

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FGREALTY Receives Platinum Award from Qatari Diar News Provided By fgrealty October 06, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.