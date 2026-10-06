MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ian Manheimer, owner of Bounce-n-Battle, an event and entertainment company known for its focus on safety, customer service, professionalism, and community involvement, is set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where he will share insights on resilience, leadership, service, and building a business through challenging circumstances.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who refused to let their past define them. Honoring the grit required to overcome addiction and build a business, the series focuses on operational growth, daily execution, and commercial success beyond recovery.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Manheimer will explore resilience, overcoming obstacles, leading with heart, serving others, and the mindset required to keep moving forward through setbacks.Ian's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Ian Manheimer

Clean and Thriving TV

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Ian Manheimer to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 06, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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