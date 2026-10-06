Moss Unveils New“Back To Work” Collection For Men

Moss introduces a new catalogue of men's back-to-work outfits suitable for different dress codes and workplace environments.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premium menswear brand Moss has unveiled its Men's Workwear - Back to Work collection for UK shoppers. The new edit brings a variety of work-suitable clothing to one place, with options to suit different workplaces and dress codes. As a brand that made a name for itself with high-quality suits, it's no surprise to see a wide range of corporate officewear available, including complete twill suits in navy, grey, black, or neutral colours.

The suits themselves also come in different varieties, with tailoring options to suit the customer or work environment. Tailored-fit performance suits and ink stretch suits provide a more fitted appearance, while Italian tailored suits provide a more traditional business look. Alongside suits, the new range includes smart shirts and work trousers, which can be combined for workplaces with less formal dress codes.

As many workplaces relax their rules regarding work attire, Moss has adapted by including a range of smart-casual options for men in this new back-to-work range. Products include quarter-zip jumpers, polo shirts, and casual crew-neck jumpers.

Moss's new collection extends beyond the main work outfits and includes additional accessories that may suit men in the workplace. Customers can find water-resistant coats that work well for people who often spend time outdoors, alongside smart overcoats that complement a smarter look. There are also various leather shoes and loafers, alongside ties, bags, and additional accessories that bring practicality to the work look.

The combination of products gives men plenty to choose from when deciding what to wear when starting a new role or coming back to work after a long holiday.

About Moss

After nearly 175 years in business, Moss has established itself as one of the premium tailoring brands in the world. Known for modern suiting and elevated daily wear, the company provides menswear that's suitable for dressed-up moments and refined wardrobes.

Steve Carroll

Moss

+44 7771644237

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Moss Unveils New“Back To Work” Collection For Men News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 06, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry



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