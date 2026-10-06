Done Right Safety Confirm Strong & Growing Demand For Their Workwear & Personal Protective Products Throughout 2026

Done Right Safety

In an interview with Eleven Media, management of Done Right Safety confirmed the growing demand for their workwear & personal protective products in 2026

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Done Right Safety have developed a strong reputation as one of the leading independently owned companies that offers workwear & PPE that are of the highest standard. Their expertise and product range are extensive and covers a wide range of industrial applications including mining, transport, manufacturing, food, construction, demolition & automotive.Satiya Wolfe of Done Right Safety said this when interviewed by Eleven Media,“Whether you work on a building site, underground in a coal mine or in a manufacturing plant, Done Right Safety has the workwear, personal protective equipment and various other safety solutions to suit our customer's needs. Our focus to provide products of the highest quality and striving to exceed all customer expectations has seen our growth in customer numbers and sales in 2026 exceed expectations.”It is a family-run business, and prioritize building genuine, long-lasting relationships with their customers. They take the time to listen, understand, and respond to the unique challenges each person or business faces. Their approach is personal, practical, and built on trust – knowing their customers aren't just clients, they're part of the Done Right Safety family.From the products they stock to the service they deliver, everything done is designed to help their clients stay safe, feel confident, and present themselves with professionalism. They offer a curated range of top-tier brands and industry-leading gear, carefully selected to meet the diverse needs of Australia's workforce.About Done Right SafetyDone Right Safety are a proud family-owned business dedicated to delivering high-quality safety equipment, PPE, and professional uniforms to hardworking Australians. With years of hands-on experience in the safety industry, they understand that when it comes to workwear and protective gear, reliability, durability, and comfort are non-negotiable.They have a deep-rooted commitment to safety, service, and integrity that sets them apart. This isn't just a business to them - it's a passion passed down through generations. We believe that every worker deserves access to products that not only meet the highest industry standards but also offer comfort and confidence on the job.Done Right Safety supply to those working on a construction site, in a manufacturing facility, in healthcare, or in any high-risk environment. They ensure all workers are fully equipped to do their job safely and professionally.Learn More about Done Right Safety by visiting their website here:

Satiya Wolfe

Done Right Safety

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Done Right Safety Confirm Strong & Growing Demand For Their Workwear & Personal Protective Products Throughout 2026 News Provided By SEO Solutions Pty Ltd October 06, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Mining Industry



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