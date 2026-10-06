Printed Word Reviews Celebrates Terence Ang's Historic NYC Times Square Billboard Showcase For World Stroke Day 2026

Featured in the Printed Word Reviews magazine

Printed Word Reviews

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner

Audiobook of "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces Of Poetry" by Terence Ang

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner Seal

- Terence Ang, award-winning authorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printed Word Reviews (PWR) is proud to announce that Singaporean author, poet, and stroke survivor Terence Ang is taking his message of resilience to one of the world's most iconic stages. Featured on the cover of the latest issue of Printed Word Reviews, Ang's story of triumph and innovation is being showcased on a prominent digital billboard in New York City's Times Square throughout October in celebration of World Stroke Day 2026.The high-profile Times Square feature celebrates Ang's achievement as the 2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner in the Audiobook: Poetry/Memoir category for his inspiring work, Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry. The billboard illuminates Ang's remarkable journey as a survivor living with aphasia-an acquired language disorder-who utilized AI-supported voice technology to synthesize his own voice and bring his poetry to life for global listeners.Six years after a hemorrhagic stroke radically altered his ability to speak, Ang's presence in Times Square marks a milestone moment for stroke visibility, aphasia awareness, and independent publishing."There was a time after my stroke when even saying a simple sentence could be difficult," said Terence Ang. "To now see my story and my work being shared in Times Square feels almost impossible to imagine. I hope someone living with stroke or aphasia sees it and knows that their story can continue too."The billboard activation coincides with Ang's cover feature in Printed Word Reviews, titled "Terence Ang and the Power of Being Heard." The issue includes an in-depth multi-page profile on his recovery, art, and advocacy, as well as a special Publisher's Letter by PWR Publisher Ted Olczak discussing the groundbreaking application of AI voice technology in accessible storytelling."Terence Ang's appearance in Times Square is a powerful testament to the fact that stroke and aphasia do not have the final say," said Ted Olczak, Publisher of Printed Word Reviews. "We are honored to showcase Terence on our cover and see his message amplified on a global scale in the heart of New York City."Ang's Times Square appearance forms the flagship visual moment of his month-long World Stroke Day advocacy campaign, which also includes a virtual presentation for the Stroke Onward Community Center on October 29, followed by an immersive sculptural art installation at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on October 31. Created in collaboration with fellow stroke survivor Wendy Lim, the installation draws inspiration from Ang's Brokenness Becomes Beautiful, bringing its themes of healing, resilience and transformation into a physical artistic experience. The installation will be presented as part of Stepping Out for Stroke 2026, organised by the Singapore National Stroke Association (SNSA), as part of the organisation's 30th anniversary celebration.___About Terence AngTerence Ang is an author, illustrator, and advocate for stroke survivors based in Singapore. Following a life-altering stroke in 2020, Ang transformed his personal recovery into a global mission of hope, using expressive artwork, poetry, and assistive AI technologies to shine a light on aphasia awareness and human resilience.___About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. Printed Word Reviews is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. (ISSN 3067-011X). Learn more at .

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award / NYC Big Book Award

+1 973-969-1899

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Printed Word Reviews Celebrates Terence Ang's Historic NYC Times Square Billboard Showcase for World Stroke Day 2026 News Provided By Printed Word Reviews October 06, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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