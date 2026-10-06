Vera Solutions Achieves Select Partner Tier In Claude Partner Network To Support Responsible AI For Nonprofits

How can Vera support your AI journey?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vera Solutions has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. Organizations advancing the social sector can work with Vera to responsibly design, deploy, and govern Claude across their programs. The Select tier status builds on Vera's role as one of the inaugural implementation partners for Anthropic's Claude for Nonprofits program, launched on December 2, 2025.Vera's AI work sits within three connected service areas. Advisory Services help organizations make sense of their data, navigate AI responsibly, and build data and tech strategies that fit their context. Implementation Services put powerful and affordable technology and data solutions in place, including AI-powered tools. Enablement Services equip teams to use those systems with confidence, driving long-term adoption and success. Where AI comes into play in these three service areas, Vera's focus is on sustainable and ethical use of AI. AI supports the work and people stay in the loop to review outputs, guide decisions, and stay accountable to the communities they serve.As a Select tier partner, Vera has a growing number of Certified Claude Architects to support organizations advancing social and environmental impact. For Vera's clients and prospects, this means direct access to a team trained and tested on Anthropic's suite of Claude products (LLMs, Chat, Cowork, Code, API)."For 16+ years, we've helped social impact organizations make data-informed decisions. Our philosophy has always been to leverage the best available technology to help organizations solve problems,” said Zak Kaufman, Co-founder and CEO of Vera Solutions.“While we and our clients need to be careful and deliberate in implementing AI, the technology offers opportunities for organizations to save time, gain insight, and deliver more value to communities. Hitting 'Select' partner status is a signal that our team is ramping up on AI, and that Vera is meaningfully broadening our impact beyond the Salesforce platform and ecosystem.”Organizations exploring Claude can talk to Vera's team.About Vera SolutionsVera Solutions is on a mission to amplify the impact of the social sector. It envisions a sector driven by transparency, accountability, and data-informed decisions. For 16+ years, Vera has helped leading impact-driven organizations save time, money, and headaches by delivering powerful, flexible technology and data solutions. Vera is a Certified B Corporation and Salesforce Summit Partner, with more than 20,000 social impact professionals using its systems across 195+ countries.About the Claude Partner NetworkThe Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

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Vera Solutions achieves Select partner tier in Claude Partner Network to support responsible AI for nonprofits News Provided By Vera Solutions October 06, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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