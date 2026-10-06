Azilen Technologies Builds One Smart Iot System To Help Fix America's Water Waste Problem

- Chintan Shah, VP- Delivery, Azilen Technologies IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Water leaks waste a huge amount of water across the US every year. The Environmental Protection Agency says household leaks alone waste close to 900 billion gallons of water every year, and that's just inside people's homes. Now imagine that same problem, but spread across entire cities, with pipes, sensors, and water systems that don't talk to each other. That is the exact problem Azilen Technologies, an enterprise AI development company, just helped solve.Azilen worked with a leading US-based smart water management company to build one unified digital platform for managing water across cities and job sites. Before this, the company had great tools, but they were scattered. One tool watched for leaks. Another tracked water flow. Another handled reports. None of them talked to each other, so teams could not get the full picture in one place.Azilen fixed that. The new platform, described in detail in this case study, brings everything together: live sensor data, leak alerts, usage trends, and cost reports, all in one place. It now connects 45,000+ weather stations and processes 8 million pieces of data every single day. It gives teams visibility across more than 100 major cities and thousands of water sites.The results speak for themselves. In one case, the new system caught a leak losing 600 gallons of water every hour, helping the client avoid more than $100,000 in water costs. The platform also lets regular, non-technical staff ask simple questions in plain English, like "which sites are costing us the most?", and get an instant chart back, no tech skills needed.Azilen built this using its deep experience in IoT development services and IoT data analytics, turning raw sensor signals into real decisions people can act on.As water becomes more expensive and harder to manage, this is proof that the real fix is not more sensors. It's connecting the sensors we already have into one system that actually makes sense.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is an AI development service provider in the USA. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.The company also specializes in connecting sensing, data, and decision systems into unified architectures that operate across edge, platform, and cloud.

Dhruv Patel

Azilen Technologies

+1 989-287-9400

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Azilen Technologies Builds One Smart IoT System to Help Fix America's Water Waste Problem News Provided By Azilen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. October 06, 2026, 09:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Waste Management



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