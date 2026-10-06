FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brett Penager, founding partner of Chiro One Wellness Centers and founder and CEO of Be Larger Than, LLC, is set to appear on Built For More TV, where he will share insights on scaling businesses to $100M+ in gross revenues and building institutions that outlive their founders.Built For More is a multi-season series featuring ambitious entrepreneurs and visionaries, highlighting the bold decisions, innovative strategies, and drive behind businesses reshaping industries.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Penager will explore what it takes to grow a business into a multi-hundred-million-dollar institution, focusing on leadership development and personal transformation.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Built For More continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Brett's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Brett Penager to Appear on Built For More TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 06, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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