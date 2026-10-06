Exito Media Concepts Announces The 26Th Edition Of The CFO Leadership Summit Saudi Arabia

7th October 2026 | Riyadh Marriott Hotel

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 6th October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the 26th Edition of the CFO Leadership Summit Saudi Arabia 2026. Taking place at the Riyadh Marriott Hotel on 7th October 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ CFOs, Finance Directors, Heads of FP&A, Treasury Leaders, Controllers, Risk & Compliance Executives, and senior finance leaders to drive the next wave of financial transformation in the Kingdom.









Held under the theme “Redefining the Future of Financial Leadership,” the summit will explore the strategies, technologies, and leadership approaches shaping Saudi Arabia's next phase of financial growth. The event will focus on how organizations can leverage artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, automation, and digital finance platforms to build resilient, agile, and future-ready finance functions in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.



The CFO Leadership Summit Saudi Arabia is designed as a high-impact platform for finance leaders to exchange practical insights, examine real-world use cases, and develop strategies for intelligent, data-driven financial management.



Saudi Arabia is entering a defining phase of financial transformation. As CFOs navigate mounting pressure to balance short-term performance with long-term value creation amid economic uncertainty, digital disruption, and evolving stakeholder demands, the summit offers a platform for meaningful dialogue, actionable insights, and high-level networking. The attendees will gain practical strategies to strengthen financial planning, drive business performance, harness emerging technologies, and build resilient, future-ready finance organizations equipped to thrive in an increasingly complex landscape.

The CFO Leadership Summit Saudi Arabia will bring together the leaders and innovators driving this progress, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue, strategic collaboration, and measurable impact.

Key Focus Areas at the Summit:

The 26th Edition will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering the most critical priorities facing finance leaders today, including:



Precision Finance: Merging Forecasting, Value Strategy, and Intelligent Decision-Making.

CFOs and AI: Are We Training Our Own Replacements?

How Tax Technology can bridge the gap between Finance and Tax, gaining insights, control, governance, and audit readiness at the same time.

From Data Dumps to Decision Clarity

M&A: Redefining Deal Value in a Data-Driven Finance Function

Risk Intelligence: Designing Resilient Financial Ecosystems for Complex Threat Landscapes

Architecting Financial Agility in a Hyper-Accelerated Market Landscape

Digital Control Towers: Streamlining Tax, Spend, and Compliance in the Enterprise Core

The future AI-powered tax function, today. What it looks like, how to achieve it and why you need to move towards it now.

Advisory Board

The event is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board including:



Dr. Tamer Alsayed, Founder & CEO, ExecuFinity Rehan Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Arabio – Arab Company for Pharmaceutical Products

CPD Certification

CFO Leadership Summit- Saudi Arabia is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.

Event Overview:

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 200+ CFOs, Finance Directors, Heads of FP&A, Treasury Leaders, Controllers, Risk & Compliance Executives, and senior finance leaders to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the future of finance.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the attendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen financial strategy, boost business performance, leverage emerging technologies, and build resilient, future-ready finance organizations.

Date: 7th October 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Riyadh Marriott Hotel

Website:

About Exito Media Concepts:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology,

digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate

innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. CFO Leadership Summit Saudi Arabia is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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