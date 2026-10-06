MEGAWATT 2026 Unveils Expanded Exhibitor Lineup And Industry Led Conference Programme

100 confirmed exhibiting companies and 31 speaker companies will meet in Milan Bergamo, Italy, on 18-19 November to address new power demand, dispatchable capacity, efficiency, asset life, MRO, safety and nuclear readiness.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

● 100 CONFIRMED EXHIBITORS

● 31 SPEAKER COMPANIES

● 2500+ INTERNATIONAL VISITORS

● 18-19 NOV 2026

● Milan BERGAMO ITALY

Milan Bergamo, Italy, 6th October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - MEGAWATT Exhibition & Conference will return to the Milan Bergamo Exhibition Center on 18-19 November 2026 with an expanded international exhibition and a conference programme built around the operational and investment challenges reshaping power generation.

The latest confirmed line-up brings together 100 exhibiting companies and 31 speaker companies, connecting OEMs, utilities, power producers, service providers, engineering companies, component manufacturers, technology specialists and institutions from across the energy value chain. The 2026 edition is designed as a practical meeting point where industrial challenges are discussed alongside solutions that can be deployed across existing and future power assets.

A stronger international exhibition ecosystem

The exhibition floor will bring together companies active across gas turbines, rotating equipment, MRO, controls, emissions, thermal systems, component repair, materials, industrial services and power-generation technologies. Confirmed exhibitors include ACWA Field Services, Chromalloy, Hanwha Power Systems, MD&A, Bilfinger, NEM Energy Group, PSM/Hanwha, Sulzer, Wamar Engineering, Alfred Rexroth, Linde Advanced Material Technologies and VSI Controls SRL – Petrolvalves Group, alongside a broad international network of specialist suppliers and technology providers.

The conference programme will also bring together senior speakers and technical experts from leading power producers, operators and technology companies, including A2A, Sorgenia, Enerjisa Uretim, EthosEnergy and PROENERGY, alongside Edison, Ansaldo Energia, Baker Hughes, GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Power EMEA, Siemens Energy, ENEA, Saipem and many others contributing across the two-day programme.

MEGAWATT 2026 is supported by Edison as Main Partner, Ansaldo Energia as Italian Energy Excellence Partner and ETN Global Network as Strategic Conference Partner. The wider event ecosystem also includes sponsors and supporting organisations across engineering, services, industrial technology and networking activities.

Conference programme focused on six industrial challenges

The 2026 conference moves beyond broad energy-transition discussion to focus on six concrete industrial challenges: meeting new power demand; keeping dispatchable power reliable and investable; improving efficiency and power output; extending asset life under flexible and cyclic operation; strengthening MRO and supply-chain readiness; and building industrial capability for future nuclear programmes.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

DAY 1 | NEW POWER DEMAND, DISPATCHABLE CAPACITY AND EFFICIENCY

The opening morning will examine how fast-growing electricity demand from AI, data centres, electrification and industrial activity is changing requirements for reliable, flexible and fast-deployable generation. A dedicated gas-turbine OEM panel will bring together Baker Hughes, Ansaldo Energia, GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Power EMEA and Siemens Energy to discuss how generation technologies can respond to the new demand environment.

The opening keynote will connect energy security, dispatchable capacity, efficiency and flexibility with national policy priorities, including contributions from ETN Global and MASE – the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security.

A multi-stakeholder keynote panel will then address the balance between security, affordability and decarbonisation, with senior representatives from Edison, Sorgenia, Ansaldo Energia and Acciaierie Venete.

The afternoon programme will move into operational solutions for flexible thermal assets, with contributions from ENEA, Aarding Thermal Acoustics, Holland Controls and NEM Energy Group, followed by a session on efficiency, fuel saving, emissions reduction and power augmentation featuring Enerjisa Uretim, Siemens Energy, Exergy International, SON, Baker Hughes and MeeFog.

DAY 2 | ASSET LIFE, MRO, SAFETY AND NUCLEAR READINESS

Day 2 will focus on extending asset life under increasingly flexible and cyclic operation. The programme includes perspectives and case studies from A2A, ACWA Field Services, PROENERGY, Karberg & Hennemann, EthosEnergy, MD&A and PSM/Hanwha, with discussion centred on predictive maintenance, filtration, component assessment, lifetime extension, combustion upgrades and fuel flexibility.

A dedicated user-industry debate on industrial safety and workforce will include Saipem alongside power-sector participants, while the afternoon will address legacy assets, repair strategies and supply-chain resilience with ACWA Field Services, Sulzer, AV&R and Basis Plant Services.

The closing technical session will turn to nuclear industrial readiness and supply-chain capability, with a focus on supplier qualification, conformity assessment, manufacturing readiness and the industrial foundations required to support SMRs and future nuclear programmes. Ansaldo Nucleare and ICIM Group are among the organisations contributing to this discussion.

A parallel University Energy Challenge – EDISON PRIZE will also give young talents a platform to present ideas for the future of energy.

POWERING CONNECTIONS. BUILDING THE ENERGY FUTURE.

Two days of exhibition, conference, technical exchange and networking for the international power-generation community.

Beyond the conference

Across both days, participants will have access to the exhibition floor, technical presentations, networking breaks and dedicated opportunities to meet suppliers, customers and industry peers. The first day concludes with the MEGAWinter Party / Gala Dinner, with buses departing from the exhibition at 18:30 for invited guests.

EVENT INFORMATION

MEGAWATT Exhibition & Conference 2026

DATES: 18-19 November 2026

VENUE: Milan Bergamo Exhibition Center – Fiera di Bergamo, Via Lunga snc, Bergamo, Italy

FORMAT: Exhibition | Conference | Technical Sessions | Networking

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About MEGAWATT

MEGAWATT Exhibition & Conference is a B2B meeting place for the power-generation and energy industry, bringing together turbine manufacturers, rotating-equipment specialists, EPCs, utilities, IPPs, OEMs, component suppliers, engineering firms, maintenance and service providers, technology developers, industrial operators, institutions and policymakers.

By connecting stakeholders across the energy value chain, MEGAWATT creates opportunities for business development, technology exchange and industry collaboration around the technologies and strategies needed for a more secure, flexible, competitive and decarbonised energy system.

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Programme and speakers may be subject to change.