Clark Gallagher On Why Bulking Is More Than Just Eating More

Fitness model and coach Clark Gallagher shares why he believes beginners should approach gaining muscle with more structure than simply eating big and lifting heavy.

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The Advice Beginners Hear All the Time

Oregon, USA, Oct 06, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Anyone who has spent enough time around a gym has probably heard some version of the same advice: eat more, lift heavy, gain size, and worry about the details later.

Clark Gallagher understands why that approach is appealing. When you are new to lifting, the idea seems straightforward. If you want to get bigger, you need to eat more and train harder.

But after years of training, bodybuilding, coaching, and learning more about how the body responds to exercise and nutrition, Gallagher sees the process differently.

“People think bulking is just eating more and hoping the muscle keeps up,” Gallagher says.“That's not really how I approach it.”

For him, gaining muscle is less about simply increasing everything and more about making sure training and nutrition are working together.

Why More Food Does Not Automatically Mean More Muscle

The idea of eating as much as possible can be tempting, particularly for someone who is eager to see their body change. Gallagher believes the problem comes when eating more becomes the goal instead of supporting the goal.

“If your eating is way ahead of your training, you're going to gain weight, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're building muscle at the same rate,” he says.

That distinction is something Gallagher thinks new lifters often overlook.

His own approach is much more structured. His routine includes six meals throughout the day, with his nutrition built around the demands of his training. He also trains consistently, often spending most days in the gym.

The point is not simply to eat more food. It is to have enough food to support the work being done.

That difference may sound small, but Gallagher believes it can change the way someone approaches the entire process.

What Gallagher Focuses on Instead

After years of training himself and spending about four years working in a gym, Gallagher has developed an approach that puts consistency and structure ahead of simply trying to do more.

Training Comes First

For Gallagher, nutrition starts with understanding the training.

That does not mean someone needs to spend every day trying to lift as much weight as possible. In fact, he believes beginners can sometimes benefit from taking the opposite approach and focusing on learning good technique, building consistency, and gradually becoming stronger.

Training creates the demand. Nutrition supports it.

That relationship is more important to him than simply choosing a large number of calories and trying to hit it regardless of what is happening in the gym.

Food Should Support the Work

Gallagher also puts a lot of emphasis on having a consistent eating routine.

He personally follows a six-meal structure, but he does not see that as a rule that everyone has to follow. What matters more is having a nutrition plan that fits the individual's training, goals, and lifestyle.

For him, eating regularly makes it easier to stay consistent and make sure his body has the fuel it needs throughout the day.

“It is not about just eating as much as you can,” he says.“You want your food to have a purpose.”

Consistency Matters More Than Extremes

One of the biggest lessons Gallagher has learned through his own training is that extreme approaches are difficult to maintain.

Someone might train incredibly hard for a few weeks or drastically increase their food intake, but that does not necessarily create lasting progress.

Building a routine that someone can actually maintain is a different challenge.

That is where Gallagher believes many beginners can benefit from slowing down and focusing on the fundamentals instead of constantly looking for the next shortcut.

Learning Through Experience

Gallagher's approach did not come entirely from a textbook.

He started lifting at 14 and spent years learning through experience before studying Kinesiology in college. He also worked in a gym for approximately four years, giving him the opportunity to work with people directly and see how different individuals approached training.

There were lessons that came from getting things right, but there were also lessons that came from getting things wrong.

“A lot of what I understand now came from having to figure things out for myself,” Gallagher says.“You learn pretty quickly that doing more is not always the same thing as doing better.”

That experience is part of what influences the way he talks about fitness today.

A More Thoughtful Approach to Bulking

Gallagher is not against gaining weight or eating more to support muscle growth. His point is that there should be a reason behind the increase.

For someone trying to build muscle, that might mean gradually adjusting their nutrition as their training changes rather than treating a bulk as permission to eat without much structure.

“Bulking isn't a free pass to eat whatever you want,” Gallagher says.“You still want to have some structure behind it.”

That structure can look different from person to person. Training experience, goals, lifestyle, and individual needs all matter.

For Gallagher, the important part is understanding that food and training should work together.

Sharing What He Has Learned

Today, Gallagher continues to share his training, nutrition, and fitness experiences through his social media presence under @clarkpb01. His content also extends beyond fitness into interests such as cars, travel, and gaming.

His career has grown considerably since he first started lifting at 14, but the basic idea remains familiar. He is still learning about training, still paying attention to his nutrition, and still interested in sharing what he has learned with other people.

For beginners, his message is relatively simple.

You do not necessarily need to make everything bigger, harder, or more extreme to make progress. Sometimes the better approach is to understand what you are doing, build a routine you can maintain, and give yourself enough time to see what happens.

“If I can help someone avoid some of the mistakes I made when I was starting out, that's a good thing,” Gallagher says.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Clark Gallagher

Clark Gallagher is a fitness model, coach, and social media creator based in Salem, Oregon. He holds a degree in Kinesiology and spent approximately four years working in a gym before developing a full-time career in social media and fitness content. Under the handle @clarkpb01, he shares content related to training, nutrition, fitness, and personal branding across social media.