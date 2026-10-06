Alexei Orlov: The Questions Leaders Should Ask Before Taking Growth Capital

Alexei Orlov, founder and strategic adviser, lays out the questions he tells founders and boards to answer before they accept outside money to grow.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Why the Question Comes First

New York, USA, Oct 06, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Growth capital looks simple from the outside. A number arrives, the business gets bigger, everyone moves faster.

Alexei Orlov has raised growth funding himself, having secured $35 million to expand MTM Choice internationally. He says the decision to take capital matters more than the amount or the terms.

“Money changes the shape of a company before it changes the size of it,” he says.“Leaders feel the size. They rarely plan for the shape.”

He works with founders, boards and leadership teams on transformation and growth, and he says most of the hard conversations happen after the funding is already in the bank. His view: they should happen before.

What Problem Are We Actually Solving

Orlov starts with a direct question: is the business raising money to fix something, or to avoid fixing something?

Capital can cover for a weak product, a thin leadership bench, or a sales process that only works because one person is driving it. None of those problems go away with more money. They get bigger, faster.

“If I can't name the specific problem the capital solves, I tell people to wait,” Orlov says.“A vague answer now becomes a very expensive answer in eighteen months.”

He says the businesses that use growth capital well are usually the ones that could, in theory, grow without it, just more slowly. Money can buy speed; it does not guarantee a fix.

Who Will This Capital Answer To

Every investor, lender or partner brings a set of expectations. Some are spoken. Many are not.

Orlov urges leaders to ask what the capital provider actually wants to see in twelve months, and in three years. Those two answers are not always the same, and founders rarely check both before they sign.

“You are not just taking money,” he says.“You are taking a new voice in the room. Ask what that voice is going to want from you before you let it in.”

He says this question matters most for founder-led businesses, where one person has carried the vision for years. Bringing in capital means sharing that role, whether or not it is stated.

What Happens If Growth Outpaces the Team

Capital accelerates demand. It does not automatically build the team that can meet it.

Orlov has led the build-out of a multidisciplinary group from the ground up, and he says the moment leaders underestimate most is the gap between winning new business and having the people ready to deliver it well.

“Ask the question in the room, before the money arrives: who is doing this work when volume doubles?” he says.“If the honest answer is 'we'll figure it out,' that is the moment to slow down, not speed up.”

He points to hiring, management structure and culture as the three areas that strain first. Of the three, he says culture is the one leaders notice last, usually after it has already slipped.

What Will We Give up to Get It

Every round of capital comes with a cost beyond the percentage given away. It can mean slower decisions, new reporting demands, or less room to change direction once the business is underway.

Orlov says boards and founders should write down what they are prepared to give up before they negotiate terms, not after. He says the leaders who skip this step are the ones most likely to feel surprised a year later.

“I ask people one plain question,” he says.“What are you willing to lose to get this? If nobody in the room can answer it, the deal is not ready yet.”

He says the answer does not have to be dramatic. Sometimes it is speed. Sometimes it is a seat at the table. Naming it in advance, he says, is what keeps a leadership team steady once the money starts to change how the business runs.

About Alexei Orlov

Alexei Orlov is a founder and strategic adviser based across the United States, New York and the United Kingdom. He is the founder of MTM Choice, where he built a multidisciplinary creative and advisory group and remains an adviser to the Chairman. He has also served as a Divisional CEO within Omnicom and as Group Chief Marketing Officer for Volkswagen across China and ASEAN. He now advises boards, founders and leadership teams on growth, transformation and brand strategy.