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Istanbul Hosts Global Aviation Safety Conference
(MENAFN) Istanbul is hosting the International Air Transport Association World Safety and Operations Conference 2026, bringing together aviation leaders and industry professionals to discuss safety, operational efficiency and emerging challenges facing the global air transport sector.
The three-day event, which opened Tuesday, focuses on key areas including flight safety, cabin operations, aircraft maintenance and crisis management. The conference provides a platform for airline executives, regulators and aviation specialists to exchange expertise and discuss measures aimed at strengthening operational standards.
Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s national flag carrier, is hosting the major industry gathering, which brings together decision-makers and frontline personnel from across the aviation sector.
Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmustur had previously invited aviation stakeholders from around the world to Istanbul, highlighting the importance of cooperation and knowledge-sharing in advancing safety and operational excellence.
Olmustur also emphasized Istanbul’s unique position as a city linking continents and cultures, describing its role as an international center for connectivity and innovation within the aviation industry.
The conference program includes more than 45 hours of expert-led sessions organized across four separate tracks. Attendees will also have access to more than 15 hours dedicated specifically to networking, allowing participants to exchange experiences and develop professional partnerships.
Sessions are covering the latest developments in aviation safety and operations, while participants are examining emerging risks and discussing potential responses to challenges affecting airlines and other industry stakeholders.
The event also includes specialized workshops organized by IATA together with industry partners. These sessions are designed to provide participants with practical opportunities to examine operational issues and explore approaches to improving safety and efficiency.
The Istanbul gathering follows the previous edition of the conference, held in Xiamen, China, where more than 850 participants took part in IATA WSOC 2025.
The three-day event, which opened Tuesday, focuses on key areas including flight safety, cabin operations, aircraft maintenance and crisis management. The conference provides a platform for airline executives, regulators and aviation specialists to exchange expertise and discuss measures aimed at strengthening operational standards.
Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s national flag carrier, is hosting the major industry gathering, which brings together decision-makers and frontline personnel from across the aviation sector.
Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmustur had previously invited aviation stakeholders from around the world to Istanbul, highlighting the importance of cooperation and knowledge-sharing in advancing safety and operational excellence.
Olmustur also emphasized Istanbul’s unique position as a city linking continents and cultures, describing its role as an international center for connectivity and innovation within the aviation industry.
The conference program includes more than 45 hours of expert-led sessions organized across four separate tracks. Attendees will also have access to more than 15 hours dedicated specifically to networking, allowing participants to exchange experiences and develop professional partnerships.
Sessions are covering the latest developments in aviation safety and operations, while participants are examining emerging risks and discussing potential responses to challenges affecting airlines and other industry stakeholders.
The event also includes specialized workshops organized by IATA together with industry partners. These sessions are designed to provide participants with practical opportunities to examine operational issues and explore approaches to improving safety and efficiency.
The Istanbul gathering follows the previous edition of the conference, held in Xiamen, China, where more than 850 participants took part in IATA WSOC 2025.
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