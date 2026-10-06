Kareena Kapoor Wishes Rhea Kapoor's Husband Karan Boolani: May The Martini Always Be Top

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and wished filmmaker Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani with a lovely social media post.

Sharing an adorable couple photo of Rhea and Karan on her Insta Stories, Bebo wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Karan (Red heart emoji and rainbow emoji) May the martini and meal always be top (Ok hand and fire emoji) Big hug @karanboolani (sic)."

It must be noted that Kareena was directed by Rhea in the 2018 comedy 'Veere Di Wedding', which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Earlier, Rhea also treated the netizens with a carousel of some unseen moments with her husband. Wishing him on his special day, she wrote,“happy birthday to my handsome, loving, rock of a husband. after 18 years together, just seeing you in our home in our precious little world still makes my heart flutter. Must have done something right! i love you more than the butterflies you give me! me + u”.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also wished his son-in-law, saying,“Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Over the years, I've had the chance to see many sides of you. The filmmaker, the creative mind, the person behind the camera, and simply Karan. And what has always stood out is how much curiosity and thought you bring into everything you do."

“And what has always stood out is how much curiosity and thought you bring into everything you do. You and Rhea have built something very special together, and it's always lovely to see. Wishing you a year full of good stories, good people and lots of happy moments. Starting with the one we're going to have just now at lunch. On the way to your residence to have an amazing lunch with the whole family. Looking forward to lunching,” he added.

After years of being in a relationship, Rhea and Karan finally got married on August 14, 2021, in a private and intimate ceremony at the Kapoor family's Juhu residence.