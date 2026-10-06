Trisha Krishnan's Sunlight Routine Sparks Attention - Here Is Why Vitamin D Is Vital After 40

Trisha Krishnan's viral sun-time post has sparked interest in the importance of Vitamin D after 40. Here's how the essential nutrient supports bone, muscle and overall health as we age.

Star actress Trisha stays super active on social media alongside her movie shoots. She regularly shares updates about her personal and professional life on Instagram. Trisha recently dropped a post about Vitamin D, and it is going viral right now.

The 43-year-old South Indian beauty queen shared pictures of herself soaking in the morning sun. She added an interesting caption about getting some sun time for Vitamin D. This post is currently grabbing a lot of attention from her fans.

Trisha did not share many details about this. But health experts say Vitamin D becomes extremely crucial because of the bodily changes that happen after you cross 40.

Your bones, muscles, and metabolism slowly change once you cross 40. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium properly during this phase. It plays a key role in maintaining bone strength and keeping your muscles active.

Bone density drops and muscle strength decreases naturally as you age. This causes fatigue and increases your chances of getting injured or fracturing bones if you fall. Doctors highly recommend maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels in your body to prevent these issues.

Sunlight helps your body produce Vitamin D naturally. But the same amount of sunlight does not work for everyone. Factors like your skin type, age, weather, clothing, location, and pollution affect how your body makes this vitamin.

You should not assume you get enough Vitamin D just by sitting in the sun. You must get a blood test and consult a doctor if you suspect a deficiency. Medical experts say we cannot exactly measure how much Vitamin D our body absorbs directly from the sun.

Vitamin D deficiency does not show the same symptoms in everyone. Many people do not notice any signs for a long time if the deficiency is mild.

Some people might experience muscle pain, bone discomfort, or constant fatigue. But you cannot blame these symptoms entirely on low Vitamin D levels. Other health issues can also cause them.

You should not pop Vitamin D supplements randomly just because you feel tired. Your bones and muscles also need enough protein food, regular exercise, and adequate sunlight to stay healthy.

You do not need to take Vitamin D supplements simply because you crossed 40. You should take them only if blood tests confirm a deficiency or if your doctor prescribes them. Taking excess Vitamin D causes serious health issues. An abnormal spike in your body's calcium levels is one of them.

You must understand what your body actually needs and consult a doctor instead of self-medicating just because you crossed 40. Trisha definitely sparked an important conversation about Vitamin D with her sun time post. But taking expert advice is always safer than trying home remedies for your health.

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