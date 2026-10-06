Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads To Korea At The Start Of An Asian Tour Including Malaysia And Indonesia

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads today to the Republic of Korea, at the start of an Asian tour that will also include the Kingdom of Malaysia and the Republic of Indonesia.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the tour will begin with a state visit to the Republic of Korea, where President El-Sisi will hold talks with Korean President Lee Jae Myung. During the visit, the President will also participate in a roundtable with CEOs and representatives of major Korean companies.

The tour will also feature a state visit to the Kingdom of Malaysia and a visit to the Republic of Indonesia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.