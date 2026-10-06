Bitcoin Etfs See $90M Outflows As BTC Trades 32% Below ATH

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds pulled back on Monday, recording net outflows of $89.9 million as Bitcoin traded below $86,000. The reversal ended a two-day streak of inflows and came amid a wider cooling from the post-anniversary cycle in October.

SoSoValue data shows US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows totaled roughly $293 million across the prior two October trading sessions, with overall trading volume reaching $2.18 billion. On Monday, that momentum faded alongside the decline in the underlying asset.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $89.9 million in net outflows on Monday, reversing two days of inflows. Bitcoin's price dipped below $86,000 during the outflow day, with BTC around $85,559 at the time of publication. Ether spot ETFs logged about $51 million in net outflows, extending losses to five straight sessions. Altcoin ETF flows were mixed: Solana and Zcash posted outflows, while XRP had no net flows on Monday. Cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs slipped 5.8% from about $61.3 billion to $57.7 billion, per SoSoValue.

Key takeawaysBitcoin ETF outflows follow a dip in BTC

Monday's outflows highlight how quickly ETF flows can turn when spot prices soften. The reversal arrived a day ahead of the first anniversary of Bitcoin's all-time high of $126,080 on Oct. 6, 2025, a benchmark that still looms over investor positioning.

According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $85,559 at the time of publication-about 32% below its record. Since then, SoSoValue reports cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs have eased 5.8%, falling from approximately $61.3 billion to $57.7 billion as of Monday.

For market watchers, the key implication is that ETF demand has not been steadily linear. After earlier strength, the latest figures suggest investors are reassessing risk when BTC loses nearby momentum levels.

Ether ETFs extend the streak of outflows

US spot Ether ETFs also underperformed on Monday, recording roughly $51 million in net outflows. That extended their losing streak to five consecutive trading days.

Per the same reporting based on ETF flow data, the combined funds lost $206 million over the five-session stretch. Cumulative net inflows remain positive at about $13.8 billion, but the persistent outflow sequence indicates that buyers have been pausing while Ether weakens relative to its prior levels.

Traders typically treat multi-day drawdowns in ETF flows as more than a one-off sentiment swing. Even without seeing a change in long-term positioning, consecutive outflow days can pressure short-term price action by reducing incremental demand from traditional investment channels.

Altcoin ETF flows: Solana and Zcash down, XRP flat

Beyond Bitcoin and Ether, US altcoin ETFs posted uneven results on Monday. Solana (SOL ) and Zcash (ZEC ) funds recorded net outflows of $9.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

XRP ETFs were comparatively steady: they saw no net flows on Monday after posting $3.3 million in outflows on Friday. The lack of net movement-following a prior outflow day-suggests investors were either waiting for confirmation or simply not adding to or reducing exposure over that particular session.

While these amounts are small compared with Bitcoin's ETF totals, they still matter for relative sentiment across the broader spot-ETF complex. Mixed flow patterns often reflect a market that is more selective rather than universally risk-off.

What investors should watch next

With Bitcoin approaching a major calendar milestone and ETF demand showing signs of volatility, the next trading sessions should clarify whether Monday's outflows were a temporary pause or the start of another rebalancing phase. Investors may want to monitor whether BTC stabilizes above recent thresholds and whether ETF flows resume the direction seen earlier in the month.

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