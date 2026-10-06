CM Shivakumar, Dy CM Parameshwara Felicitate Karnataka's Asian Games Medallists

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports G. Parameshwara felicitated and congratulated Karnataka athletes who won medals at the Asian Games 2026, bringing laurels to both the country and the state, here at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

Mohit H. S., Aditi Ashok, Puvamma, Ayush Shetty, Tilottama Sen, Shreyank Patil, and Sneha S. S. who achieved remarkable feats at the 2026 Asian were felicitated

"These athletes' historic achievements have swelled the chest of every Kannadiga with pride. Their hard work, determination, and passion for sports serve as the finest inspiration for the youth of our land. May all these talents, in the days ahead, accomplish even greater feats on the international stage, hoisting the flag of honor for our state and nation to the skies. Our government will always stand in steadfast support of the upliftment of sports and athletes," CM Shivakumar posted on X.

"Standing with these champions, I could see the determination and commitment that have taken them to the highest level. I know that every medal is built on years of discipline, sacrifice, setbacks and an unwavering belief in oneself. Behind every podium finish is a long journey that often goes unseen. They have made Karnataka proud by representing India with distinction. Their achievements will inspire more young Kannadigas to take up sport, dream big and believe in their own potential.

"We will continue to strengthen our sporting ecosystem, support our athletes and ensure that talent from Karnataka gets every opportunity to shine. Their victories are Karnataka's pride, and their journeys are an inspiration for the next generation," he added.

Along with CM Shivakumar and deputy CM Parameshwara, Dr. K. Govindaraju, president of the Karnataka Olympic Association, M. N. Anuchet, Commissioner of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and others were present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Parameshwara stated that the government is committed to making Karnataka one of the country's leading sporting states by identifying talent and supporting athletes through financial assistance, quality training, preparation for international competitions and employment opportunities.

Parameshwara said several important measures have been taken not only to honour the achievements of Karnataka's athletes at the Asian Games, but also to provide greater financial incentives, employment security and support for competing at the international level.

The cash awards for Asian Games medallists have been significantly increased. Earlier, gold medallists received Rs 35 lakh, silver medallists Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 15 lakh. Under the revised structure, gold medallists will receive Rs 1 crore, silver medallists Rs 75 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 50 lakh, he said.

Eight Karnataka athletes will receive these revised cash awards this time. In addition, each of these eight medallists will receive a further Rs 5 lakh participation incentive for competing at the Asian Games 2026, over and above the medal cash award.

Parameshwara said the cash awards have been enhanced to give sporting achievements the recognition they deserve and to inspire the next generation of athletes.

For the first time, all 20 Karnataka athletes who qualified for and competed in the Asian Games 2026 have been sanctioned a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh each.

Qualifying to compete at the international level is itself a major achievement. The decision has therefore been taken to encourage not only medal winners but every Karnataka athlete who represented the State at the Games, Parameshwara underlined.

"Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists have been given an opportunity for direct recruitment to Group-B posts in the State Government. Eligible and interested medallists may be directly recruited through a selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka," Deputy CM stated.

Parameshwara said the objective is to provide career security to athletes who bring honour to the State and the country through sporting excellence.

Under the 'Guri: Olympics' scheme, introduced to improve Karnataka's participation and performance at the Olympics, four selected medallists from the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games have been included for 2026–27: M.R. Poovamma, Sneha S.S., Shreyanka Patil and Shilpa K.S, Parameshwara noted.

Each of these athletes will receive a Rs 10 lakh cash incentive this year towards Olympic preparation, training and other requirements, he stated.

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide talented athletes from Karnataka with quality training and necessary financial support so they can prepare for and win more medals at global events, including the Olympics.

To provide employment security to accomplished sportspersons, the State Government has introduced 2 per cent reservation in direct recruitment. A notification in this regard was issued on Oct 3, providing 2 per cent reservation for achieving sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group-A, Group-B, Group-C and Group-D posts across all levels of the State Government, he stated.

Parameshwara said sportspersons should not have to worry about employment after achieving success in sports. The measure is intended not only to honour their sporting achievements but also to provide security for their future.